University of Texas Replaces Iconic Pool Bulkheads Stored in Ceiling

The University of Texas recently completed a renovation project replacing its iconic pool bulkheads stored on cranes in the ceiling of the Lee and Joe Jamail Swim Center.
The two retractable bulkheads were rebuilt over the last two months, allowing for a variety of possible pool configurations including 10 50-meter lanes, between 16 and 22 25-yard lanes, eight 50-meter lanes, eight 25-yard lanes, and more.
The old bulkheads were installed back in the summer of 2021 as part of a $3 million renovation to the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center. The design of the aquatic facility was inspired by the Olympia Schwimmhalle, which hosted aquatic events at the Munich 1972 Olympics.
The progress was documented in a Facebook photo album courtesy of Ande Rasmussen. It appears as if the project broke ground in early August and was done by mid-September, in time for the Longhorns’ season-opening Orange and White intrasquad on Sept. 22.
Texas will host their first dual meet with the new bulkheads vs. TCU on Oct. 20. This is the Longhorns’ last season in the Big 12 before they jump to the SEC next year.
So article wasn’t entirely clear, they were retractable – but is it safe to say with wheels on them now that they will no longer be raised up into the ceiling and are now in-pool only bulkheads? I’m sure insurance on them could have been an issue….that’s a lot of weighty things hanging over a lot of people in the water.
The pool itself is 50m long. Storing the bulkheads at each end of the pool would make the pool only 50 yards long. The bulkheads are each 7’ wide, which is the difference between 25y and 25m. If both stayed in the pool, the pool would be 50m – 14’, which is 50y. Note that the bulkheads only move on a metal track at water level to the positions that allow for a 25y pool between, and not all the way to the end walls. The pool was built in a small footprint, and they decided to maximize deck space on each end of the pool. That’s why the diving well is next to the main tank, not in line… Read more »
Aw man. I always enjoyed looking at them hanging by chain link and wondering if they would come crashing down. Somewhat of an intimidation factor.