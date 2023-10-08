University of Texas Replaces Iconic Pool Bulkheads Stored in Ceiling

The University of Texas recently completed a renovation project replacing its iconic pool bulkheads stored on cranes in the ceiling of the Lee and Joe Jamail Swim Center.

The two retractable bulkheads were rebuilt over the last two months, allowing for a variety of possible pool configurations including 10 50-meter lanes, between 16 and 22 25-yard lanes, eight 50-meter lanes, eight 25-yard lanes, and more.

The old bulkheads were installed back in the summer of 2021 as part of a $3 million renovation to the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center. The design of the aquatic facility was inspired by the Olympia Schwimmhalle, which hosted aquatic events at the Munich 1972 Olympics.

The progress was documented in a Facebook photo album courtesy of Ande Rasmussen. It appears as if the project broke ground in early August and was done by mid-September, in time for the Longhorns’ season-opening Orange and White intrasquad on Sept. 22.

Texas will host their first dual meet with the new bulkheads vs. TCU on Oct. 20. This is the Longhorns’ last season in the Big 12 before they jump to the SEC next year.