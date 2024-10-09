University of Missouri Swimmers Drop Quick Times at Black and Gold Intrasquad Meet

2024 UMIZ Black and Gold Intrasquad
- October 4, 2024
- Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, MO
- Short Course Yards
- Results
The University of Missouri hosted its annual Black and Gold Intrasquad, with the swimmers competing in both traditional and non-traditional events.
The Black squad kicked-off the meet with a win in the mixed 8×50 medley relay. The event was contested in traditional medley relay order, with two swimmers completing each strokc back-to-back and the 2nd backstroke swimmer starting from a flying start. Once the dust settled, the Black team touched in a time of 3:03.71 for the victory over the Gold squad’s runner-up time of 3:05.05.
In the women’s 500 freestyle, the Gold squad took its first win of the day with Katie Gresik holding-off Zoe Schneider for the victory. Gresik dropped a time of 4:48.95, touching less than a half second ahead of Schneuderm largely due to a 28.93 split on her closing 50. The men’s 500 freestyle told a similar story as Black squad teammates Jibran Himsieh and Matthew Stephenson charged home together, with Himsieth touching the wall first in a time of 4:28.39. Stephenson actually had the fastest closing 50 in the field with a 27.03, but settled for second with a 4:29.28.
Following a 21.24 lead-off leg on the winning 8×50 medley relay, Grant Bochenski dominated the men’s 100 backstroke, winning the event by over 3 seconds. Bochenski posted a time of 45.83, coming in well ahead of his competition to give the Black squad another victory. Sydney Bales posted a win in the women’s event for the Gold squad, swimming to a time of 54.05 to finish almost a full second clear of the field.
Jan Zubik posted impressive times while winning the men’s 200 butterfly/200 backstroke double. In the 200 butterfly, Zubik hit the wall in an impressive 1:43.08, over 2 seconds ahead of the competition. Just a few events later, he was back in the water, winning the 200 backstroke by another 2 second margin in a time of 1:46.36.
Lina Bank also doubled-up, winning both the women’s 100 and 200 breaststroke events. In the 100 breaststroke, Bank dropped a winning time of 1:00.74 to give the Gold team another victory. She followed up with a 2:14.72 in the 200 breaststroke, touching about a half second ahead of the field in the event.
Piper McNeil threw down an impressive 2:01.75 in the women’s 200 IM for the Black squad, taking the win exactly 2 seconds over Zoe Winter (2:03.75). Earlier in the meet, McNeil also finished 2nd in the 200 backstroke with a 1:59.12, coming in just behind winner Abbey Taute (1:57.30).
The Black squad secured its second relay win of the day to wrap up the meet in the mixed 400 freestyle relay, with the team combining for a time of 3:04.64 to dominate the event by over 6 seconds. The runner-up Gold squad touched well behind in a time of 3:10.64.
Missouri will begin their regular season on October 12 with a meet against SEC opponent Arkansas.