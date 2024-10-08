New Poll Estimates 67.7% Of People in Los Angeles County Are Excited to Host 2028 Olympics

A recent poll performed by Cal Poly Pomona, Long Beach State, and the University of Southern California reveals that California residents are relatively excited about hosting the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

The poll was performed from the 12-25 of September, with 311 people being polled in Los Angeles County. The respondents were asked to answer the question “How excited are you about the Los Angeles region hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics?” with five options being presented:

33.3%: Very excited

34.4%: Somewhat excited (67.7% total)

8.0%: Somewhat not excited

21.2%: Not very excited (29.2% total)

3.2%: Don’t know

With 67.7% of the respondents indicating that they are either very excited or somewhat excited to host the Olympics, the poll reveals that there is a generally positive attitude towards hosting the event, especially following the success of the 2024 Olympics in Paris this past summer.

The poll also shows a general increase in excitement in relation to the last major poll that was performed on the topic by the Los Angeles Times in March. Of the 500 people polled by the Times, only 56.8% responded that they were either very excited or somewhat excited.

The results of this poll also offer a shift from the sentiments that were expressed by residents of previous host cities and countries. Just a few weeks out from the Paris 2024 Games, the company Ipsos released a similar survey, indicating that only 44% of people in the host country of France were excited to watch and host the Games. In late 2023, almost 1-in-2 Pariseans were opposed to hosting the Olympics, indicating a strong negative reaction towards hosting duties. Similar sentiments were expressed in Japan ahead of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games amid the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, where over 80% of residents indicated that they did not want to host the Olympics.