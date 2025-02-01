UNCW Breaks Two Conference Records In Dual Meet Against NC State

NC State vs UNCW

Raleigh, NC

25 yards

Men: NC State 161- UNCW 114

Women: NC State 176- UNCW 111

UNCW traveled to NC State on Friday for a dual meet. Although NC State earned the win on both sides, UNCW had some big swims including two conference records.

Women’s Recap

UNCW’s Cameron Snowden swam to a new conference record winning the 100 butterfly in a 52.06. That broke the previous Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) record of a 52.70 set by Sophia Heilen of William & Mary in 2023. Snowden will look to defend her conference title in the event next month as she swam a 52.72 last year.

NC State’s Leah Shackley touched first in the women’s 100 fly in a 51.37, although she exhibitioned the event. Shackley helped the Wolfpack’s 200 medley relay to a win as she teamed up with Olivia Nel, Lisa Nystrand, and Erika Pelaez for the win.

NC State’s Casaundra Moses earned three wins on the night. Moses first won the 50 free in a 22.02 before going on to win the 100 free in a 49.60. Moses also helped the NC State 200 free relay to a win as Nel, Lily Christianson, Moses, and Pelaez touched in a 1:26.88. Moses had the fastest split with a 21.52.

Kenna Smallegange swam to a lifetime best in the 1650 freestyle in her win for NC State. She swam to a 16:51.47, dropping from her previous best of a 17:07.38 that she swam at the 2022 Tar Heel Last Chance meet.

Lisa Nystrand swam to two wins on the day, winning the 200 free in a 1:48.01 and was the only swimmer under 1:50. She also won the 200 breast in a 2:08.75. That was just off her personal best of a 2:08.42 that she swam just last weekend at the Eddie Reese Showdown in Austin.

Men’s Recap

UNCW’s Jack VanHowe swam to a new CAA record in the men’s 100 backstroke. VanHowe earned a win in the event as well, touching in a 46.30. That broke the previous conference record of a 46.43 set by Colin Demers of William & Mary back in 2020. VanHowe entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 46.86 that he swam this year at midseason. He entered the season with a lifetime best of a 47.36.

Also earning a win on the men’s side for UNCW was Mason Hetzell who won the 100 breast in a 53.63, faster than his old lifetime best of a 53.94 from March 2023 that he swam prior to arriving at UNCW. He swam the event at CAAs last year, finishing 10th in a 54.33.

William Carrico of UNCW also earned a win, touching in a 1:57.28 in the 200 breaststroke. That was a season best as he swam a 1:59.46 at midseason. He finished 2nd in the event at CAAs last spring in a 1:56.27.

Sam Hoover of NC State earned three wins. Hoover started the meet off with a win as he combined with Stephen Conrad, Quintin McCarty, and Kaii Winkler for the win in the 200 medley relay. The relay won in a 1:24.74.

Hoover then went on to win the 100 fly in a 46.61 before helping the 200 free relay of Wells Walker, Hoover, Jerry Fox, and McCarty to a win in a 1:15.10. Fox had the fastest split with an 18.37.

Luke Miller swam to a season best in the 200 freestyle winning in a 1:33.89. Miller has a strong history in the event as he was 4th at 2022 NCAAs in the event with a 1:31.16, a time that still stands as his personal best. He was 17th at 2024 NCAAs, just missing finals but has only swam the event three times now this season. He had not broken 1:36 this season so today’s swim was a big season best.