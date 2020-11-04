UNC Swimming & Diving Announces 2020-21 Schedule

Courtesy: UNC Athletics

Here is our schedule for the 2020-21 season.

CHAPEL HILL — Four home duals and the UNC Invitational highlight the 2020-21 North Carolina men’s and women’s swimming and diving schedules as announced Wednesday by second-year head coach Mark Gangloff . The Tar Heels begin the new campaign with a two-day home dual against NC State on Nov. 6 (women) and Nov. 7 (men).

“I’m incredibly excited to get back to the pool and see our teams compete this season,” said Gangloff. “We’ve experienced unprecedented times since the onset of Covid forced the cancellation of last season. I think our team is really looking forward to a bit of normalcy and for us that’s returning to competition this fall.”

After the opener with the Wolfpack, Carolina will take part in the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C., on Nov. 13 and then visit South Carolina on Nov. 14 in Columbia, S.C.

The Tar Heels will host the UNC Invitational, a quad meet, from Dec. 3-5 in Chapel Hill.

The remainder of December features a pair of diving events, the U.S. Winter Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., from Dec. 15-20, and the Auburn Invite in Auburn, Ala., from Dec. 16-19.

Carolina returns to action with four duals in January. First is a road date at NC State on Jan. 15, before hosting Virginia (Jan. 22), South Carolina (Jan. 23) and Duke (Jan. 30) that will lead the Tar Heels into championship season.

This year’s ACC Championships will again be contested at the Greensboro (N.C.) Aquatic Center. The women’s championship and men’s and women’s diving championship is scheduled for Feb. 17-20, while the men’s swimming championship is a week later from Feb. 24-27.