A3 Performance Launches Mobile App

A3 Performance continues to lead the sport in first-ever innovations. Today marks the official launch of the new A3 Performance mobile app – making A3 Performance the first competitive swimwear brand to launch a mobile app!

Fueled by the desire to make the customer experience more convenient and engaging, A3 Performance created a mobile application for Android and iOS devices.

Users can get 24/7 access to the fastest-growing brand of competitive swimwear, right at their fingertips. Not only does the A3 Mobile App make online shopping a breeze, but users also get an additional discount on every purchase, including all discounted team store purchases! Here are some other great features of the new A3 Performance mobile app:

Shop all A3 products with convenience & ease 24/7

Get access to exclusive, in-app only deals & discounts

A3 Teams – 24/7 mobile access to your dedicated team store

Convenient access to motivational and informational content

Wishlist – did something catch your eye but don’t have the time to shop? Save it for later!

Apple Pay & Google Pay – making the shopping and checkout experience even smoother.

With Cyber Week (11/23-11/30) coming in a few short weeks, there are even greater discounts available to customer on the app. Everyone who downloads the app prior to Cyber Week can get additional discounts on top of our best sales of the year!

A3 Performance is excited to launch our mobile app and provide a better and easier shopping experience for all of our teams and customers.

The A3 Performance Mobile App is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Download the app via iOS or Android Devices using these links.

For more information regarding the new A3 Performance Mobile App, please contact A3 Performance at 888-369-7946, email us at [email protected], or text us at 608-979-7709.

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner