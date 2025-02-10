UNC Divers Dominate With Five of Six Wins At Virginia Tech Invite

2025 VIRGINIA TECH DIVING INVITE

February 7-9, 2025

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Diving

Results

Courtesy: UNC Athletics

Day 1 Recap:

Chapel Hill, N.C. – The University of North Carolina diving team took five of the six podium spots in the men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter springboard at the Virginia Tech Diving Invite, while swimming had five Top 10s and 35 personal bests to wrap up day two of the UNC Invitational on Friday.

Sophomore Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, freshman Chris Booler and sophomore Conrad Eck swept the podium in the 3-meter springboard final. Vázquez Montaño posted a score of 375.05 to win the event, while Booler set his second personal best of the day with a 357.50 to place second. Eck showed big improvement from the morning session and took third with a personal best of 357.20.

Freshman Lanie Gutch and sophomore Ellie Joyce went 1-2 in the 1-meter springboard final. Gutch took the top spot with a score of 344.80, while Joyce turned in a huge personal best of 339.65. Joyce’s mark moved her into third all-time on UNC’s Top 10 list. Freshman Sofia Knight (294.10) and senior Lara Phipps (281.20) both turned in personal-best performances to finish fifth and seventh, respectively.

Vázquez Montaño and Booler finished in the top two qualifying spots of the 3-meter springboard and Eck qualified seventh. Booler set a personal best in qualifying with a 356.15. Gutch and Joyce finished first and third, respectively, in 1-meter springboard qualifying. Gutch set a personal best of 346.40, which was good for second all-time on UNC’s Top 10 list. Joyce used a personal-best 315.75 to move into sixth all-time on UNC’s Top 10 list. Knight qualified fifth with a score of 285.40 and Phipps was seventh at 270.20.

UNC’s divers will get back to it at the Virginia Tech Diving Invite on Saturday, when the program consists of the women’s 3-meter and men’s 1-meter springboard starting at noon. Fans can follow along with the action via DiveMeets.com.

Freshman PJ Foy closed the evening finals session of swimming in style with a blazing 19.39 in the 50 free, which moved him into third all-time at UNC. Freshman Sean Setzer added his name to the Top 10 list in the 100 breast with a time of 53.63, which tied for ninth all-time. Patrick Hussey clocked a 46.45 in the 100 fly, the 10th-fastest time in UNC history, and junior Jack Donovan moved into 10th all-time in the 400 IM at 3:47.64. Overall, the swimmers produced 20 personal bests during finals and eight NCAA ‘B’ cuts.

During the morning prelims session, the Tar Heels produced 16 personal bests and 11 NCAA ‘B’ cuts. Senior Elizabeth Sowards stood out using a personal-best 1:47.36 to qualify first in the 200 freestyle.

Swimming will finish up the UNC Invitational on Saturday with a finals session at 10:30 a.m. To view the detailed schedule, click here, and you can follow along with all the results on the MeetMobile ($) app on your phones.

VIRGINIA TECH DIVING INVITE DAY 1

Women 1-Meter Finals

1. Lanie Gutch , 344.80

2. Ellie Joyce , 339.65 (PB) (No. 3 All-Time)

5. Sofia Knight , 294.10 (PB)

7. Lara Phipps , 281.20 (PB)

Women 1-Meter Prelims

1. Lanie Gutch , 346.40 (PB) (No. 2 All-Time)

3. Ellie Joyce , 315.75 (PB) (No. 6 All-Time)

5. Sofia Knight , 285.40 (PB)

7. Lara Phipps , 270.20

Men 3-Meter Finals

1. Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, 375.05

2. Chris Booler , 357.50 (PB)

3. Conrad Eck , 357.20 (PB)

Men 3-Meter Prelims

1. Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, 374.00

2. Chris Booler , 356.15 (PB)

7. Conrad Eck , 318.40

Day 2 Recap:

Chapel Hill, N.C. – The University of North Carolina diving team took five of six podium spots in the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter springboard at the Virginia Tech Diving Invite on Saturday. Through two days of competition, the Tar Heels have claimed 10 of the 12 podium positions, posted 13 personal bests, and tallied six Top 10 scores.

Sophomore Ellie Joyce and freshman Lanie Gutch went 1-2 for the second consecutive day in the 3-meter springboard final, only this time Joyce took the event. She set a personal best and moved into fourth all-time with a score of 377.05. Gutch also improved on her personal best, scoring a 359.25 to move to sixth all-time in the event. Senior Lara Phipps finished fifth with a score of 289.10.

Freshman Chris Booler , sophomore Conrad Eck and sophomore Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño swept the podium in the 1-meter springboard final. Booler improved his prelims score by nearly 10 points to win the event. For the second consecutive day, Eck made a massive improvement from prelims to finals, posting a personal best of 329.50, which was over 40 points better than his prelim score, to place second. Vázquez Montaño finished third at 325.35.

Joyce moved into eighth all-time at Carolina with a 339.75 in prelims to qualify first for the finals. Gutch came out of prelims in second place with a 309.15, while Phipps qualified sixth at 275.50. On the men’s side, Booler led all divers in qualifying with a 325.50, while Vázquez Montaño placed fifth in prelims at 316.45. Eck landed in eighth at 289.20 to reach the finals.

UNC’s divers will finish off the Virginia Tech Invite on Sunday, when the program consists of both men’s and women’s 10-meter platform starting at noon. Fans can follow along with the action via DiveMeets.com.

VIRGINIA TECH DIVING INVITE DAY 2

Women 3-Meter Finals

1. Ellie Joyce , 377.05 (PB) (No. 4 All-Time)

2. Lanie Gutch , 359.25 (PB) (No. 6 All-Time)

5. Lara Phipps , 289.10

Women 3-Meter Prelims

1. Ellie Joyce , 339.75 (PB) (No. 8 All-Time)

2. Lanie Gutch , 309.15

6. Lara Phipps , 275.50

Men 1-Meter Finals

1. Chris Booler , 334.80

2. Conrad Eck , 329.50 (PB)

3. Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, 325.35

Men 1-Meter Prelims

1. Chris Booler , 325.50

5. Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, 316.45

8. Conrad Eck , 289.20

Day 3 Recap:

Chapel Hill, N.C. – The University of North Carolina diving team posted four Top 10 scores and eight personal bests on the final day of the Virginia Tech Invite on Sunday. Graduate Aranza Vázquez Montaño won the 10-meter platform, while freshman Lanie Gutch finished as the runner-up.

Vázquez Montaño posted a score of 310.25 to claim victory in her lone competition of the weekend. Gutch scored a 288.60, which was a personal best and ranks third all-time on UNC's Top 10 list. Sophomore Ellie Joyce took fourth with a personal-best 247.20, moving her into 10th all-time. Senior Lara Phipps also posted a personal best with a 243.00 to finish fifth. Freshman Sofia Knight only took three dives in the final but notched a 274.30 in the prelims to move into sixth all-time.

On the men's side, sophomore Conrad Eck placed fourth in the 10-meter platform with a personal best 325.00. Eck's score ranks seventh all-time at UNC. Sophomore Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño finished in seventh place at 287.15.

Next up, the divers will join the swimmers for the ACC Championships Feb. 18-22 in Greensboro.

VIRGINIA TECH DIVING INVITE DAY 2

Women 10-Meter Platform Finals (5 Dives)

1. Aranza Vázquez Montaño, 310.25

2. Lanie Gutch , 288.60 (PB) (No. 3 All-Time)

4. Ellie Joyce , 247.20 (PB) (No. 10 All-Time)

5. Lara Phipps , 243.00 (PB)

12. Sofia Knight , 174.50 (3 Dives) Women 10-Meter Platform Prelims (5 Dives)

1. Aranza Vázquez Montaño, 294.75

2. Lanie Gutch , 287.20 (PB)

3. Sofia Knight , 274.30 (PB) (No. 6 All-Time)

5. Ellie Joyce , 237.20 (PB)

10. Lara Phipps , 218.00 (PB) Men 10-Meter Platform Finals

4. Conrad Eck , 325.00 (PB) (No. 7 All-Time)

7. Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, 287.15 Men 10-Meter Platform Prelims

5. Conrad Eck , 285.65

8. Rodolfo Vázquez Montaño, 250.60

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics

BLACKSBURG, Va.- The Hokies hosted a successful invite, breaking 10 pool records and one school record.

Friday:

On the boards, Peyton Guziec earned sixth place in the 1m finals with a score of 289.65.

Jacob Fisher took fourth place on 3m with 345.95, followed by Rocky Ramsland in fifth with a 345.20. Nathan Cox followed the pair in sixth place, recording a score of 334.10, and Zach Shaddy took eighth with a 310.75.

Carles Coll Marti broke the 200 IM pool record, setting it at 1:41.34 and earning first place.

The men’s 400 medley relay team also broke the pool record, swimming a 3:04.36.

Saturday:

Grace Austin earned third place on 3m in finals, scoring 302.40. Michayla Eisenberg took fourth with a score of 292.00, while Guziec earned sixth (281.35).

Fisher scored a 323.35 on 1m, good for fourth place. Ramsland took fifth with a score of 322.40.

Carmen Weiler Sastre, Emily Claesson, Emma Atkinson and Athena Meneses Kovacs broke the women’s 400 free relay pool record with a 3:15.94. With her leg of the race, Weiler Sastre broke the school and pool records for the 100 free (47.61).

The men’s 400 free relay set a pool record with their time of 2:47.90 thanks to Youssef Ramadan, Coll Marti, Mario Molla Yanes and Brendan Whitfield.

Sunday:

Competing on platform, Cox earned third place with a score of 327.65. Ramsland followed him in fifth with a 307.80. Miah Fisher took 11th on the womens side with a 197.15.

Weiler Sastre set her second individual pool record of the weekend in the 200 back, swimming a 1:51.69. Coll Marti also recorded a new pool record in the 200 breast with his time of 1:49.81. Whitfield broke the 100 free record, posting a new time of 41.66.

The women’s 200 free relay set a pool record with their time of 1:28.87, and the men followed suit with their own pool record of 1:15.74.

Up Next:

Next week, the Hokies travel back to the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina for the ACC Championships.