Schmidt, Dinehart Post Top-10 Times In School History At Auburn Invite/First Chance Meet

2025 AUBURN INVITE / FIRST CHANCE INVITE

DAY 1 RECAP

AUBURN, Ala. – Olivia Dinehart and Danny Schmidt both jumped into the top 10 performers list with a pair of scintillating swims on Friday as head coach Ryan Wochomurka and the Auburn Tigers wrapped up Day 1 of the AU Invite.

The Orange and Blue will be back on the blocks inside James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. CT for Day 2. Live results will be available on Meet Mobile.

Auburn officially got things started in the 500 free. Freshman Ashlynn Morr dialed up a personal-best 4:55.58 to lead the Orange and Blue on the women’s side, touching in just ahead of teammate Katie Russell.

On the men’s side, Michael Bonson’s 4:23.05 paced the Tigers. The senior hit the wall in front of fellow Tiger Drew Jordan.

Zoey Zeller clocked a season-best 2:00.77 in the 200 IM to lead Audrey Crawford and Annika Finzen. Warner Russ also dropped more than two tenths off his season-best time to record a 1:45.78. Rokas Jazdauskas wasn’t too far behind at 1:46.65.

Racing a wave of Auburn sprinters, Elizaveta Klevanovich dialed up a 22.32 for her best time of the season in the 50 free. Lexie Mulvihill (22.51) and Lora Komoroczy (22.55) were close on her heels.

Sprint specialist Kalle Makinen did what he does best, going 19.58 in the 50 free ahead of River Paulk and Logan Tirheimer who each tied for second at 19.76.

The afternoon session opened with the 400 IM and Katie Russell. The sophomore delivered a 4:20.72 to pace the Tigers.

Freshman Aidan Siers secured the fastest time of the day in the men’s 400 IM with a 3:53.73.

Lora Komoroczy is already the seventh-fastest performer in the women’s 100 fly. On Friday, the Hungarian delivered a 52.14, just 0.10 seconds off her best time. Meanwhile, Abby Gibbons went a season-best 52.43.

It was another freshman on the men’s side earning the top spot as Jack Ailshire delivered his collegiate best with a 47.12, ahead of Sohib Khaled (47.19) and Bradford Johnson (47.21).

Canada native Julia Strojnowska made waves in the women’s 200 free. Her 1:45.81 represents her personal best and the second-fastest time for the Tigers this season. Wyllo Hanson (1:46.55) and Bella Ekk (1:46.63) each dropped time to slide into second and third, respectively.

Danny Schmidt etched himself in Auburn history in the men’s 200 free. His 1:33.67 makes the German the seventh-fastest performer in school history. Warner Russ also dialed up a career-best with a 1:34.70 to take second.

Nearly equaling Schmidt’s effort, Olivia Dinehart came up with a huge drop in the women’s 100 breast at 59.90, tying for 10th all-time on the Auburn performers list. Anastasia Makarova (1:00.46) and Zoey Zeller (1:01.39) took second and third, respectively.

Senior Kyla Maloney ended her day on a high note, sliding with a season-best 53.36 in the women’s 100 back. Maloney narrowly out-touched fellow Tigers Michelle Kaner (54.43) and Amie Perna (54.55).

Sam Empey also completed day one of the AU Invite with something to write home about. A lifetime best 46.84 in the men’s 100 back earned the freshman a win. Tate Cutler wasn’t too far behind at 47.02.

The remaining schedule of events is below.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Session 1 – 10 a.m. CT

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

1650 free

Diving – 11:30 a.m. CT

Session 2 (First Chance) – 12:30 p.m. CT

DAY 2 RECAP

AUBURN, Ala. – Between the final day of the AU Invite and the First Chance Meets, head coach Ryan Wochomurka left with plenty of positives as Auburn looks toward the SEC Championships.

Maggie McGuire kicked off Saturday morning inside the James E. Martin Aquatics Center with a sturdy performance in the 200 back. Her 1:57.26 led the Orange and Blue, ahead of Jade Castro (1:58.00) and Annika Finzen (1:58.14).

On the men’s side, it was Andrew Simmons’ 1:42.74 who claimed the second-fastest time of the day and his fastest time this season.

Four Tigers went sub-50 seconds in the women’s 100 free. Bella Ekk led the way with a season-best 49.05 with Izzy Iwasyk (49.39), Kate Murray (49.77) and Wyllo Hanson (49.91) right behind.

Warner Russ dropped a stellar 43.22 in the men’s 100 free to claim the top spot. River Paulk also dropped time to slide into fourth place with a 43.89.

Auburn’s breaststroke group delivered another exceptional effort in the women’s 200 breast. Aislyn Barnett came up with a 2:12.52 to lead Zoey Zeller (2:13.28) and Anastasia Makarova (2:13.67).

Jacques Rathle looks in form ahead of the conference championships next week. His 1:57.24 paced the field in the men’s 200 breast.

Sophomore Carissa Rinard continues to lead the 200 fly for the women. Her 1:58.10 was more than enough to out-touch teammates Morgan Carteaux (1:58.54) and Casey Cullen (1:58.91).

Meanwhile, freshman Andy Commins rush to the wall in the men’s 200 fly with a lifetime best 1:45.67, outracing Lucas Thomas (1:46.41) and Jack Ailshire (1:46.73).

Ashlynn Morr made it 3-3 with personal bests across the weekend. Morr led the women’s milers with a 17:16.65.

When the day transitioned over to the First Chance meet, Kara West provided sparks with her 50 free. At 23.04, West narrowly beat fellow Tiger Izzy Iwasyk (23.05).

In the women’s 100 fly, it was Taylor Grimley who dropped a season-best 52.93 to give the home fans something to cheer about.

Jack Ailshire earned the fastest time on the men’s side with a 47.23, just ahead of Sam Empey (47.24).

The men’s 200 free was dominated by Warner Russ. A stout 1:35.08 gave Russ a positive note to end his meet on.

Annika Finzen provided some fireworks of her own, dropping a personal-best 1:00.24 in the 100 breast.

Auburn threw up another season-best in the 200 back courtesy of Amie Perna. Her 1:57.79 was almost three seconds faster than the next closest swimmer.

Finishing the meet in style, Britton Spann picked up the final NCAA B cut, dropping a 1:56.66 in the 200 breast.

Over in the diving well, Campbell Long, Ava Jendritz and Chloe Brothers had big afternoons. Long dialed up a 309.90 on the 3-meter with Jendritz close behind at 291.30. Brothers conjured a massive 298.95 on platform to earn her career high.

Head diving coach John Fox’s men came up with strong performances as well. Alex Just led the way on the 3-meter with a 354.53, outdueling teammate David Hatt (352.65). Just was equally as good on the platform, putting together a 372.45.

The Tigers will get one week of rest before heading to Athens, Georgia for the 2025 SEC Championships, Feb. 17-22.

AUBURN, Ala. – On day one of the Auburn Invite/First Chance meet, the Yellow Jackets claimed three events wins and set two NCAA B cut times.

In the morning session of the meet, Tech had entries in five events – women’s 500 free, men’s and women’s 200 IM and the men’s and women’s 50 free.

In the 500 free, freshman Ela Ozdemir took first place, swimming a personal best time of 4:52.93. She was joined by Allison Brown, who came in fifth with a time of 5:15.73.

In the women’s 200 IM, Mary Grace Guzzino took third place (2:03.11), while Lily Alderman swam a personal best 2:04.11 (5th) and Sophia Dumont finished seventh (2:08.75). Jack Mezzogori was the lone Yellow Jacket in the men’s 200 IM, coming in third (1:48.17).

Three Yellow Jackets swam in the women’s 50 free: Caroline Porterfield (11th – 23.35), Isabella Klinefelter (13th – 23.43) and Lily Burke (16th – 28.53). Cade Martin (7th – 20.98) and Jack Dunbar (9th – 21.29) closed out the morning session for Tech in the men’s 50 free.

The evening session started with the 400 IM, where Guzzino swam a 4:19.18, good for first place. Anne Deedy came in fourth (4:23.93), while Burke was in fifth (4:24.24) and Alderman was in sixth (4:26.37). In the men’s 400 IM, Henry Gibbs took first place with a time of 3:50.96. Mezzogori also swam in the event, coming in fourth (3:54.50), and joining Sean Santos (4:01.10, 6th).

Sabina Mryzglod (10th, 54.91) and Porterfield (12th, 56.38) both swam in the 100 fly, while Brodie Johnson (3rd, 47.19) and Blake Burnley (7th, 47.63) swam on the men’s side.

Ozdemir (4th, 1:49.75), Ariana Dirkswager (6th, 1:49.87), Isabelle Klinefelter (8th, 1:50.49) and Brown (12th, 2:01.04) represented Tech in the women’s 200 free.

Dumont swam a 1:05.15 in the women’s 100 breast (7th), while Julian Killius clocked a 53:08 in the men’s 100 breast, setting a NCAA B cut time. Additionally, Breno Santana came in 5th (54.08), with Branden Beladi in 10th (54.56).

Sarah Livingston came in fifth in the 100 back (54.98), while the men’s side had four entries: Alex McCormick (3rd, 47.91), Martin (4th, 48.07), Dunbar (7th, 49.19) and Christian Smith (8th, 49.49).

Friday’s time trials saw one NCAA B cut time, as Killius set a personal best in the 200 breast (1:56.81).

Action continues Saturday at 10 a.m. CT.

AUBURN, Ala. – On day two of the Auburn Invite/First Chance meet, the Yellow Jackets claimed three events wins and set two NCAA B cut times.

Saturday’s action started with the 200 back, where Lily Alderman was the first Tech finisher, coming in seventh (1:59.59). Additionally, Emma Hixenbaugh finished eighth (2:00.02), with Ariana Dirkzwager in ninth (2:00.03) and Sarah Livingston in 10th (2:00.51).

In the men’s 200 back, Alex McCormick took first place, swimming a NCAA B Cut time of 1:42.34. Additionally, Cade Martin took seventh (1:51.24) with Christian Smith in eighth (2:13.26).

In the 100 free, Isabella Klinefelter finished in fifth place (50.44), with Ela Ozdemir in eighth (50.96), Caroline Porterfield in ninth (50.98) and Sabina Mrzyglod in 10th (51.22). On the men’s side, Blake Burnley (6th, 44.93) and Jack Dunbar (7th, 45.99) represented Tech.

Tech entered three into the 200 breast, with Anne Deedy taking sixth (2:17.61), Mary Grace Guzzino in seventh (2:21.57) and Sophia Dumont in eighth (2:21.69). Branden Beladi (fifth, 1:58.22) and Breno Santana (eighth, 1:59.77).

For the men’s 200 fly, Brodie Johnson came in fourth (1:46.96), while Henry Gibbs was right behind him in fifth (1:47.56).

Lily Burke and Allison Brown swam in the women’s 1650, with Burke in second (17:34.58) and Brown in third (17:54.39). Sean Santos swam in the men’s 1650, clocking a 15:54.38.

Other results include: Mary Grace Guzzino swimming a 4:48.10 the 500 free, Lily Alderman swimming a 2:00.99 in the 200 IM, Isabella Klinefelter (23.22) and Caroline Porterfield (23.31) swimming in the 50 free, Christian Smith swimming a 21.58 in the men’s 50 free, Henry Gibbs (3:51.65) and Jack Mezzogori (3:54.95) in the men’s 400 IM, Brodie Johnson (47.63) and Blake Burnley (49.01) in the 100 fly, Sabina Mrzyglod (1:55.64) in the 200 free, Breno Santana (54.27) in the 100 breast, Emma Hixenbaugh (55.21) in the 100 back, Jack Dunbar (49.50) in the 100 back, Ariana Dirkzwager (51.31) in the 100 free and Anne Deedy (2:17.67) and Sophia Dumont (2:19.96) in the 200 breast.

Tech returns to action on Feb. 18, as they start the postseason at ACC Championships.

AUBURN, Ala. – Freshman Kyler Heffner earned his second victory of the weekend as the University of Georgia men’s swimming team closed out competition at the Auburn Invitational Saturday morning at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center.

Fast Facts

After winning the 500y freestyle Friday with a personal-best B-cut, Heffner repeated the feat Saturday in the 1,650y freestyle, touching first with a time of 15:07.40. He dropped over 14 seconds from his previous PB against UNC Wilmington on Jan. 18 and bested the field by nearly 12 seconds.

Freshman Will Gavin notched his third personal-best time of the meet with a second-place mark of 43.57 in the 100y freestyle. Fellow freshman Tane Bidois followed behind in third with a PB of 43.72.

notched his third personal-best time of the meet with a second-place mark of 43.57 in the 100y freestyle. Fellow freshman followed behind in third with a PB of 43.72. In the 200y breaststroke, senior Jackson Bates took second with a season-best time of 1:57.29. Junior Steven Insixiengmay finished seventh in the event with a time of 1:59.42.

took second with a season-best time of 1:57.29. Junior finished seventh in the event with a time of 1:59.42. Senior Sam Parker placed sixth in the 200y backstroke with a time of 1:47.32.

placed sixth in the 200y backstroke with a time of 1:47.32. Junior Tyler Schroeder finished ninth in the 200y butterfly with a time of 1:51.72.

Up Next

The Georgia swimming and diving teams host a loaded field of competitors at the 2025 Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships, running Monday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 22 at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium.