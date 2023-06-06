UMBC Women’s Swimming & Diving Announces Team Captains For 2023-24

Courtesy: USC Athletics

BALTIMORE – Head Coach Matt Donovan has announced that seniors Shea Buirski (Williamsburg, Va.), Roaa Farag (Cairo, Egypt) and Nyah Stahl (Mount Wolf, Pa.) have been named team captains for the 2023-24 women’s swimming and diving program.

“We are really excited for the upcoming season and having these student-athletes at the helm leading us to new levels of success,” said Donovan.

All three new captains are three-year letter-winners and who earned entrance into Chi Sigma Alpha in May 2023.

Buirski, a psychology major, capped her 2022-23 campaign by recording a season-best time in the 200 butterfly at the America East Championships.

“I am so beyond grateful and honored to be chosen as a captain by my teammates,” said Buirski. “I am looking forward to giving 100 percent as a leader, welcoming all of our newcomers to the program, and showcasing the amazing things this team can accomplish together.”

Farag ended the 2022-23 season on a major high note, posting personal bests in the 100 freestyle (lead leg of 400 free relay) and 100 butterfly at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships.

“I am honored and excited to be a team captain for the 2023-2024 season,” said Farag, also a psychology major. “I am looking forward to leading and pushing myself and the team to be the best we can be!”

Stahl, a biological sciences major, set a personal record in the 100 backstroke at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships and was a two-time finalist at the America East Championships, placing sixth in the 200 backstroke and seventh in the 400 IM

“I am honored to have been chosen as a team captain by my peers,” said Stahl. “I am incredibly excited to help lead the team into success and show everyone what we can do.”

Donovan and his staff will welcome 17 newcomers to the squad for the 2023-24 campaign.