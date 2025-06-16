UMBC Swim & Dive Announces 2025-26 Team Captains

Courtesy: UMBC Athletics
BALTIMORE — The UMBC Swimming & Diving programs announced the team captains for the 2025-2026 team, as voted on by members of the team.
Men’s Team:
- Nick Bracall
- Anders Logas
- Sean Neils
Women’s Team:
- Alicia Buteau
- Megan Gangaway
- Ula Parrill
Quotes from the Captains:
“For me, becoming captain really wasn’t something I thought of myself when coming into this program. I’ve been able to grow and learn a lot from being in the team and I’m very excited for the opportunity to be a captain and push this team to be the best it can be.” – Logas
“I am incredibly honored to accept the role of captain for my team and I am very grateful for the people before who taught me how to keep this team’s traditions and values alive. This team has been a huge part of my growth, in and out of the water, and I am grateful for the trust my coaches and teammates have placed in me. I’m committed to leading with integrity, pushing us to stay focused and united, and making sure every swimmer feels supported and valued. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together this season.” – Bracall
“Being captain in my final year means so much to me, and I’m incredibly proud to support such an amazing group of women. I’m most excited to see how far this team and program can go in the upcoming season!” – Buteau
“I am excited to see the team reach new levels and see what we are going to accomplish this season.” – Parrill