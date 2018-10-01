Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

A quiet month for swimming at the collegiate level, September rewards Michael Andrew, one of only a few Americans to take advantage of the World Cup’s pro circuit. While many American swimmers use September as a smooth transition back into peak training, Andrew took advantage of the World Cup’s huge prize money stores to turn the month of September into a packed block of racing.

In Kazan, Andrew kicked off the month with six medals in six races: gold in the 100 fly, silvers in the 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly and 50 free, plus bronze in the 50 breast. The showing earned him $6,000 and enough points to run third on the series.

Following up that meet with the Doha stop, Andrew won 6 more medals in 6 more events. This time around, he upgraded to two golds (100 fly, 50 back) and four silvers (100 back, 50 breast, 50 fly, 50 free). That earned him $7,000 more, plus the most points of any male athlete in Doha. All together, his Cluster 1 points total ranked second overall, yielding a $35,000 payday.

Late in the month, Andrew added two relay medals (bronze in the mixed 4×50 medley and silver in the mixed 4×50 free) and bronze in the 100 IM at the short course Eindhoven stop.

All combined, Andrew made more than $50,000 this month and put himself in the hunt for another massive cluster bonus early next month:

Michael Andrew – September 2018, World Cup

3 gold medals

9 silver medals

3 bronze medals

3rd-place FINA performance points – Kazan

3rd-place FINA performance points – Doha

$50,450 in prize money

