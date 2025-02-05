UC San Diego Tritons Wrap Regular Season With Win Over USD

UC San Diego vs San Diego (Women)

February 1, 2025

San Diego, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UCSD Athletics

SAN DIEGO – UC San Diego women’s swim team wrapped the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1 with a final season victory over neighbors, USD. The Tritons took 13 of the 14 events to win by a score of 187 to 100.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC San Diego opened the meet with a win in the 200 yard medley relay. Danielle Greenwood , Hayley Gregory , Minh-Nha Kawamura , and Jasmine Phuong won the opening event with a time of 1:46.68. Madison O’Connell and Asia Kozan kept the winning going after going one and two in the 1,000 free. O’Connell won the event with a time of 10:33.14 followed by Kozan in second at 10:56.24. In the 200 free, Sophia Bell won with a time of 1:53.94. Brooke Shumway and Chloe Braun joined their teammate in third (1:57.23) and fourth (1:57.55).

The Tritons swept the 100 back taking first through fourth with Sydney Niles leading the way at 59.15 followed closely by Greenwood in second (59.19). Sabrina Bennani posted a time of 1:06.88 to win the 100 breast. Kawamura and Gabi Icheva went one and two in the 200 fly with time of 2:08.83 and 2:10.65. In the 50 free, Mackenzie Lee and Gregory posted times of 24.34 and 24.42. Sydney Borick won the 100 free with a time of 52.97. Posting a time of 2:10.51, Iris Bayan won the 200 back.

Winning the 200 breast, Gregory posted a time of 2:20.58 followed by Bennani in second with a time of 2:23.69. Audrey Moore won the 500 free with a time of 5:11.76 In th 100 fly, Edana Huang led the Tritons taking first with a time of 56.79. She was joined by Phuong, Teagan Monroe , and Sanne Dequine . Niles, Shumway, Kelsey Leung , and Bayan swept the 200 IM, taking first through fourth.

The Tritons capped the meet going one and two in the 400 free relay with Phuong, Bell Moore, and Borick finishing first (3:30.97), and Huang, Leung, Bianca Fernandez , and Mia Park taking second (3:34.06).

UP NEXT

UC San Diego will head to Houston, Texas for the Big West Swimming and Diving Championships, Feb. 12-15.

Courtesy: USD Athletics