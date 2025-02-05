UC San Diego Tritons Wrap Regular Season With Win Over USD

UC San Diego vs San Diego (Women)
- February 1, 2025
- San Diego, Calif.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
Courtesy: UCSD Athletics
SAN DIEGO – UC San Diego women’s swim team wrapped the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 1 with a final season victory over neighbors, USD. The Tritons took 13 of the 14 events to win by a score of 187 to 100.
HOW IT HAPPENED
UC San Diego opened the meet with a win in the 200 yard medley relay. Danielle Greenwood, Hayley Gregory, Minh-Nha Kawamura, and Jasmine Phuong won the opening event with a time of 1:46.68. Madison O’Connell and Asia Kozan kept the winning going after going one and two in the 1,000 free. O’Connell won the event with a time of 10:33.14 followed by Kozan in second at 10:56.24. In the 200 free, Sophia Bell won with a time of 1:53.94. Brooke Shumway and Chloe Braun joined their teammate in third (1:57.23) and fourth (1:57.55).
The Tritons swept the 100 back taking first through fourth with Sydney Niles leading the way at 59.15 followed closely by Greenwood in second (59.19). Sabrina Bennani posted a time of 1:06.88 to win the 100 breast. Kawamura and Gabi Icheva went one and two in the 200 fly with time of 2:08.83 and 2:10.65. In the 50 free, Mackenzie Lee and Gregory posted times of 24.34 and 24.42. Sydney Borick won the 100 free with a time of 52.97. Posting a time of 2:10.51, Iris Bayan won the 200 back.
Winning the 200 breast, Gregory posted a time of 2:20.58 followed by Bennani in second with a time of 2:23.69. Audrey Moore won the 500 free with a time of 5:11.76 In th 100 fly, Edana Huang led the Tritons taking first with a time of 56.79. She was joined by Phuong, Teagan Monroe, and Sanne Dequine. Niles, Shumway, Kelsey Leung, and Bayan swept the 200 IM, taking first through fourth.
The Tritons capped the meet going one and two in the 400 free relay with Phuong, Bell Moore, and Borick finishing first (3:30.97), and Huang, Leung, Bianca Fernandez, and Mia Park taking second (3:34.06).
UP NEXT
UC San Diego will head to Houston, Texas for the Big West Swimming and Diving Championships, Feb. 12-15.
Courtesy: USD Athletics
SAN DIEGO — Competing in their home pool for the final time during the 2024-25 season, the San Diego women’s swimming and diving program ultimately came up short against crosstown rival UC San Diego 187-100 on Saturday afternoon at the USD Sports Center Pool.
Racing in her home pool for the final time in her collegiate career, Gabrielle Zinis came in first place in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.08 as she beat out seven other competitors in the heat.
USD also received a strong performance from Alexandra Ostrom in the 200 yard freestyle, as she finished in second place with a time of 1:55.79.
The San Diego women’s swimming and diving program wants to congratulate it’s six student-athlete senior class for their hard work in the pool and in the classroom as Toreros. USD’s graduating seniors are as follows: Jenna Kass, Shelby Nicolaisen,Kate Peterson, Jane Riehs, Camilla Trolle and Gabrielle Zinis.
To view the full results from Saturday, please click here.
The Toreros will be back in action in two weeks as they will compete in the President’s Day Senior Classic, beginning on Feb. 14 and wrapping up on Feb. 17 at the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Center in Coronado.