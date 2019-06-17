UASC Distance Freestyler Luke Landis Commits to Fresno Pacific

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Landis from Upper Arlington, Ohio has committed to Fresno Pacific University’s class of 2023. Landis completed his prep career at Upper Arlington High School; he swims year-round for Upper Arlington Swim Club.

“So happy to sign and officially be a part of the Sunbird Family @fpuswimanddive !! Thanks to everyone who’s been a part of this journey with me! I cannot thank you enough! Go Sunbirds ☀️ 🐦 !”

Landis has had quite a senior year, improving lifetime bests in all his top events both in high school season and club swimming. He qualified for the 2019 OHSAA Division 1 State Championships in the 500 free, where he finished 17th in prelims, a couple of seconds off the PB he had notched the week before at Districts. It was at the Central, East, & Southeast District Championships that he went lifetime bests in the 500 free (5:36.86) and 100 fly (51.68). Later in the spring he improved his times in the 50/200/1650 free, 200 back, and 200 fly at the Senior Circuit meet hosted by MAKO, finishing top-8 in all those events (except the 50 free.

Landis will be a welcome addition to the Sunbirds’ roster in the fall. He would have been the #1 miler and #2 500-freestyler, 200-backstroker, and 200-butterflyer on the 2018-19 roster, scoring in the top-8 of both events at 2019 PCSC Championships. He also would have been an A finalist in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:00.93

500 free – 4:36.86

200 free – 1:45.72

200 back – 1:55.41

200 fly – 1:53.32

100 fly – 51.68

