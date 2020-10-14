U.S. Open Qualifier Jacob DeLagerheim (2021) Sends Verbal to In-state Aggies

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mansfield, Texas native Jacob DeLagerheim has announced his intention to swim for Texas A&M University in the class of 2025. He wrote on social media:

“I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Texas A&M University in Fall of 2021. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and my coaches for their love and support throughout this journey. Excited to be an Aggie! Gig ‘em!”

DeLagerheim is a senior at Mansfield High School. He finaled in both the 200 free (16th) and 500 free (14th) at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships, which brings together the state’s largest high schools. In club swimming, where he represents Mansfield Aquatic Club, DeLagerheim had a breakout meet at the end of February at College Station Sectionals. The SCY prelims/LCM finals format allowed him to notch PBs in the SCY 500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM and the LCM 100/400/1500 free and 200 fly. His 500 free time represented a 7.8 second drop year-over-year and earned him a spot at Winter U.S. Open.

SCY best times:

1650 free – 15:59.58

500 free – 4:28.43

200 fly – 1:52.05

100 fly – 52.63

400 IM – 4:05.98

200 IM – 1:55.59

200 back – 1:54.08

LCM best times:

1500 free – 16:28.36

400 free – 4:13.05

200 free – 1:59.80

100 free – 55.25

200 fly – 2:10.97

100 fly – 1:00.29

400 IM – 4:47.83

200 back – 2:17.39

DeLagerheim will join the Aggies’ class of 2025 with Anže Ferš Eržen, Clayton Conklin, Munzy Kabbara (honorable mention), Noah Beladi, Seth Reno, Trey Dickey (best of the rest), and Tyler Hulet (#20 in the class of 2021).

