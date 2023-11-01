U.S. Open Qualifier Applejean Gwinn of Sandpipers (2025) Verbally Commits to UCLA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Applejean Gwinn from Henderson, Nevada, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of California, Los Angeles, beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue both my athletic and academic journey at UCLA! I want to thank God and my parents for making this dream come true. I am so thankful for all of my coach’s and teammates over the years that helped me get to where I am! And a special thanks to Coach Ron and Coach Michael for their endless support! Thank you to Coach Jordan and the UCLA coaching staff for this amazing opportunity! Go Bruins! 💙🐻💛🐻💙🐻💛🐻💙🐻💛🐻”

Gwinn swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada under head coach Ron Aitken and is a “Best of the Rest” member of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025. She represents the Taiwanese Federation (Chinese Taipei) at international meets.

Gwinn is a U.S. Open and Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200/400 IM and 100/200 fly. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/500 free. Last December, she registered a pair of PBs in prelims at Winter Juniors West, going 2:00.53 in the 200 IM for a 1.5-second improvement, and 4:17.72 in the 400 IM for a PBx4.7 seconds. A week later, she was in La Mirada competing at CA/NV Sectionals. There, she won the 200 free (1:48.69), was runner-up in the 500 free (4:51.91) and 100 back (55.36), and placed 4th in the 200 IM (2:02.93), 8th in the 100 free (51.68), and 10th in the 100 fly (54.77). Her times in the 200/500 free, 100 back, and 100 fly were lifetime bests.

This summer, she had an outstanding meet at Sacramento Futures, winning the 200 fly and 400 IM and notching PBs in the 200 free (2:07.08), 400 free (4:22.46), 100 fly (1:00.97), 200 fly (2:14.62), 200 IM (2:19.31), and 400 IM (4:50.05).

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:17.72

200 IM – 2:00.53

200 fly – 2:02.30

100 fly – 54.77

200 free – 1:48.69

200 back – 2:00.41

100 back – 55.36

Gwinn will join fellow Californians Erica Jaffe and Jada Duncan in the UCLA class of 2029. The Bruins are set to join the Big Ten in 2024. Gwinn’s best times would have scored at last year’s B1G Championships in the C finals of the 200/400 IM and she would have been quite close to earning a second swim in the 100 fly and 200 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.