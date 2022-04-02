Two-Time NCAA Qualifier Clark Wakeland Announces Transfer to Michigan

Amid a run of transfers out of the program, the Michigan Wolverines got some positive news on Saturday in the form of an incoming transfer.

Clark Wakeland announced on Instagram that he will use his 5th year of eligibility at Michigan next fall. He’ll begin work on his Master’s of Science in Aerospace Engineering.

Wakeland used his first four seasons of eligibility at Georgia Tech. At the 2022 ACC Championships, he was the team’s 8th-best scoring swimmer with 26 points, including a high-water mark of 14th in the 500 free (4:18.46).

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:35.40

500 free – 4:17.85

1000 free – 9:09.81

1650 free – 15:17.73

Like other swimmers who raced in the 2020-2021 COVID-rittled NCAA season, Wakeland received an NCAA waiver allowing him to use a 5th season of eligibility. In the 2021-2022 season, the first where the waiver was available, athletes’ scholarships did not count against their teams’ caps if they stayed at the same school. Starting next season, however, those scholarships will count against team caps.

Wakeland, a native of Austin, Texas, swam at both the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Championships as a member of Georgia Tech’s 800 free relays. In 2022, he split 1:34.79 on the team’s 2nd leg as the Yellow Jackets placed 23rd overall, and in 2021, he split 1:35.65 on the team’s 3rd leg as they placed 19th overall.

His 2022 split would have improved Michigan’s 800 free relay at the same meet.

Wakeland was effusive about his time at Georgia Tech in announcing his decision to transfer.

“Swimming at Georgia Tech was the best decision I’ve ever made, and what I’m most thankful for is the opportunity to meet so many amazing people who I get to call my friends,” Wakeland said. “All of my teammates and coaches I’ve had the privilege of getting to know at GT have made an impact on my life as a swimmer, as an engineer, and most importantly, as a person. I feel confident saying I’m leaving GT as a better person than when I first arrived. I’ll always be a Yellow Jacket🐝.”

Wakeland is a two-time CSCAA Scholar All-American. His mother Maureen swam collegiately at Texas A&M.

In long course, he raced at the 2021 US Olympic Team Trials – Wave 1 meet, where he finished 7th in the 400 free. He swam 3:59.68 in finals after a 3:58.30 in prelims. His best time in the 400 free is 3:56.89.

The Wolverines have lost a number of swimmers to transfer this season off both their men’s and women’s team.

House is one of a number of Michigan men and women who have entered the transfer portal and/or announced a decision to transfer this season. Also within the last week, Greta Gidley, who wasn’t able to match her high school best times in a semester of racing at Michigan, entered her name in the portal.

Others include NCAA Champion Maggie MacNeil (Cal transfer), All-American Sophie Housey, Olympian Jake Mitchell, All-American River Wright, and All-American Danny Berlitz (West Virginia transfer).

Also entering the portal this season are Victoria Kwan (September) and Alexandra Klein (August), plus 5 other members of the men’s team.