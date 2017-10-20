Twins Natalie and Hunter Hayes Verbally Commit to Emmanuel College

Natalie Hayes and Hunter Hayes of Danville, Kentucky have made verbal commitments to swim for Emmanuel College in 2018-19. The twins both attend Boyle County High School and swim for Lakeside Swim Team. Natalie, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, finished seventh in the 100 fly (56.80) as a sophomore at the 2016 KHSAA State Meet. Hunter was 11th in the 100 back (53.61) that year, and then seventh in the 200 IM (1:56.70) and eighth in the 100 back (52.99) as a junior.

Natalie Hayes

“There are a lot of reason why I chose Emmanuel College. Small class sizes, nice facilities, a great coaching staff, and team atmosphere. Emmanuel became the place I compared every other college to. When it came down to it, it wasn’t a specific thing that made the decision for me, but rather the collective experience. I knew it was the place I would grow the most, not only in my academics and athletics, but also in my faith. I can’t wait to start my college career as a Lion.”

The Lions finished a close second to the Brenau women and won the men’s meet at the 2017 Appalachian Swim Conference Championship. Natalie would have won the 100 fly and 200 fly and been runner-up in the 200 IM at the 2017 Appalachian Swim Conference Championship. She will overlap two years with 100 fly conference champion Clara Monges and 200 IM A-finalist Anna Calka, and one year with 200 fly runner-up Audrey Johnstone. Her best times are:

100y fly – 56.15

200y fly – 2:01.95

200y IM – 2:09.59

100m fly – 1:04.68

200m fly – 2:19.77

Hunter Hayes

“I chose Emmanuel because it was the best fit academically and athletically. I really liked Coach Gilchrest, and am so excited to be swimming for him. The team and everyone was so welcoming. The campus was also very inviting, and I felt right at home. I am looking forward to my college career swimming there. Go Lions!!!”

Hayes would have made the A finals in all four of his top events at the 2017 Appalachian Swim Conference Championships. His top times are:

100y back – 52.86

200y back – 1:52.91

200y IM – 1:56.70

400y IM – 4:12.26

