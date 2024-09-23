Twins Alex and Zach Parent Become Alabama’s 3rd and 4th Verbal Commitments in Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Alabama men’s swimming and diving team has taken the class of 2026 by storm. Having secured two of the earliest verbal commitments in the cohort from Jack Grimley and Bogdan Zverev, the Tide’s class of 2030 doubled in size this weekend with the addition of Alex Parent and Zach Parent, who announced their respective verbal commitments on Saturday.

The twins, who are juniors at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, will join their older brother, Josh Parent, a sophomore on the University of Florida men’s roster, in the SEC beginning in the fall of 2026.

The pair just moved from the Bluefish Swim Club to Sunrise Swim Club, a new team based out of the Art Linkletter Natatorium at Springfield College.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! Grateful for the support of my family, coaches, teammates and friends who have helped me along this journey. Thank you to the Alabama Swim & Dive coaching staff for this opportunity. I can’t wait to represent the Crimson Tide and continue my swimming career at the next level. Roll Tide! #rolltide #bamaswimanddive #deckburner”

Alex, who specializes in distance freestyle, was named as one of SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” recruits from the class of 2026. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 1000/1650 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500 free and 400 IM. He earned lifetime bests in his top events at Providence Sectionals in March, where he won the 1000 free, was runner-up in the mile, and placed 4th in the 500 free and 9th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:14.31

1000 free – 9:10.30

500 free – 4:28.60

400 IM – 3:57.74

Zach Parent

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! I want to thank my family, friends, team, and coaches. I’d also like to thank the Men’s Swim and Dive team and the coaches at Alabama. I’m looking forward to starting this new journey! ROLL TIDE 🌊🌊”

Although he is a Winter Junior qualifier in the 800/1500 free, Zach specializes more in the 200-400 range. He improved his times in the 100/200 free, 200 back, and 100/200 fly during the 2024 long course season. He clocked PBs in the SCY 200 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM at the New England Senior Short Course Championships last December.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:40.77

1000 free – 9:26.58

500 free – 4:35.81

400 IM – 4:03.66

200 IM – 1:56.21

200 fly –1:54.84

Alabama’s addition of the Parent brothers and Zverev will give them a strong presence in the mid-distance and distance free events, as well as the 400 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.