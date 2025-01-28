Tulane’s Maya Wilson Named AAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Maya Wilson, Graduate Student, Tulane

Wilson won a pair of individual events against Little Rock this past weekend. She broke the school records in both the 100-yard freestyle (48.50) and 200 freestyle (1:45.56), both top times in The American this season. She also helped lead the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay to victories.

FRESHMAN SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Tulane

Petropoulou earned a victory in the 200-yard butterfly against Little Rock in a time of 2:03.07. She also placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:09.45.

DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kamryn Wong, Junior, North Texas

Wong swept the springboard events against UTRGV over the weekend, claiming the 1-meter event with 294.23 points and the 3-meter event with 339.83 total points, both NCAA Zone Diving-qualifying scores. She also placed third on platform with 200.93 points.

FRESHMAN DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kelsey Weddington, Tulane

Weddington placed second on 1-meter against Little Rock with a score of 267.60, an NCAA Zone Diving-qualifying score. She also placed fourth on 3-meter with a score of 246.53 total points.