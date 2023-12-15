Towson Adds Futures Qualifier Ryland Zuniga For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryland Zuniga has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Towson University, where she intends to pursue a degree in Biology. Zuniga is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida where she attends Duncan U Fletcher and trains year-round with Planet Swim Aquatics.

Zuniga recently represented her high school at the Florida High School State Championships (3A). She scored in both of her individual events, notching a 5th place finish in the 50 free (24.08) and 6th place finish in the 100 breast (1:06.22). She was slightly faster in prelims of the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.45, which marked a new personal best by a few tenths.

A few months prior, Zuniga completed her long course season at the Futures Championships in Ocala. Highlighting her meet was the 100m free and 100m breast, where she recorded personal best times of 59.91 and 1:17.74, respectively. Her performance in the 100 free put her over a second under where she was in 2022, while her time in the 100m breast was nearly two seconds faster.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.94

100 free – 52.73

50 breast – 30.94

100 breast – 1:05.45

Towson University, located in Maryland, competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). The program is currently under the direction of head coach Anthony Bruno, who took the reins in June of 2022. The women finished 5th out of 8 teams at the 2023 CAA Championships.

Zuniga is currently just outside of CAA scoring range, as it took a 23.53 in the 50 free and 1:03.88 in the 100 breast to make it out of prelims at last season’s meet. Leading the team in the 50 was Katie Nunez, as she was the only swimmer to crack 22-seconds last season (22.97). The top swimmer in the 100 breast was Tiffany Matulis, who finished 4th at CAAs in 1:01.57. Neither Nunez or Matulis will be on campus when Zuniga arrives.

Also arriving on campus next fall is Ellie Newman, Summer Bontrager, Bjartey Gudmundsdottir, and Sophia Cerimele. Newman also swims breaststroke, and currently owns a best time of 1:04.74 in the 100.

