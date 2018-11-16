Toussaint Obliterates Dutch National Record In 100 Backstroke

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint could already count the Singapore stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series as succesful, taking back her National Record in thewomen’s 50m backstroke on night 1 of racing. But, the 24-year-old kept on trucking with a new national standard in the women’s 100m backstroke on night 2, beating stacked competition en route to joining the sub-56 club.

Toussaint chose to hang back during this morning’s 100m back prelim, notching a casual 58.61 to claim the 4th seed. She chose the right time to turn on the jets, though, crushing a new personal best of 55.92 to represent the only swimmer in the final to delve under 56 seconds. The former Tennessee Volunteer showed she wanted this win, firing off the fastest opening split of the field in 26.91. She closed solidly in 29.01 to produce a winning effort of 55.92.

Her time obliterated her previous career-fastest and Dutch NR of 56.21 Toussaint registered at the 2017 European Short Course Championships. She earned silver at that event, but was tonight’s gold medalist ahead of Aussies Minna Atherton and Emily Seebohm, who finished with respective times of 56.21 and 56.47.

For her efforts, Toussaint now ranks as the 3rd fastest performer in the world heading into Hangzhou. She also ties American Courtney Bartholomew as the 7th fastest performer in history.