Top Recruits Norris, Zettel, Set New Bests at Tar Heel States

2021 Tar Heel States – TAC Titans site

March 19-21, 2021

Cary, NC

SCY

Full Results

A small bevy of top teens stood out at the TAC Titans site of the 2021 Tar Heel States meet this past weekend, including some of the top college commits in the country.

On the girls’ side, Florida commit Brooke Zettel of the TAC Titans only swam two events, but she won both with lifetime bests. Zettel, who we ranked 17th in the high school class of 2021 last summer, went 1:56.74 in the 200 fly and 4:47.20 in the 500 free.

Zettel’s TAC Titans teammate Charlotte Hook, who we ranked #2 in our way-too-early rankings for the high school class of 2022, only swam one event, the 200 IM. She won that in 2:00.23, well off of her lifetime best of 1:54.79, but still four seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

15 year-old Keelan Cotter of the TAC Titans won the 1650 by over twenty seconds, knocking nearly seven seconds off of her previous personal best to touch in 16:48.53. She also narrowly took 2nd in the 500 free, touching in 4:47.69 just behind Zettel.

16 year-old Emily Carpenter of the TAC Titans also had a strong showing over the weekend, winning three events and coming in 2nd behind Hook in the 200 IM. She won the 200 free by over a second with a 1:51.12, won the 100 back in 55.55, and won the 100 free with a 51.72, setting new personal bests in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM (2:04.55).

On the boys side, Bode Ringenbach of the Marlins of Raleigh won three events: the 500 free (4:31.01), the 200 breast (2:00.04) and the 1650 (15:49.33). Ringenbach, who’s committed to George Washington for this fall, also took 2nd in the 200 free (1:41.08,) and 2nd in the 100 back (49.96), setting new lifetime bests in all five of those events.

NC State commit Lance Norris of the TAC Titans won the 200 free (1:38.29) and the 200 IM (1:48.37), taking that latter event by nearly four seconds in the 200 IM with a a new lifetime best. We ranked Norris as the #14 recruit in the high school class of 2022.

Norris’ teammate David Greeley won the 100 breast with a 56.35 and set a two-second PR in the 200 breast with a 2:03.17, while 15 year-old Will Thompson of TAC Titans won the 100 back with a 49.36 that makes him the 7th-fastest 15 year-old in this event this year.