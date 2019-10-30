Top 5 Stands Pat; Princeton, Cal Baptist Earn Spots in the WP Top 20

There were only two moves in the Top 10 in the October 30 CWPA Top 20 poll as Stanford, UCLA, Pacific, UC Santa Barbara and Pepperdine held down the Top 5 spots for the second straight week.

Long Beach State moved up a spot to #6 after dropping an 11-10 decision to #4 UC Santa Barbara on Week 7. Rafael Real Vergara put in four goals for the 49ers, while Ryan Brosnan and Nathan Puentes notched hat tricks for the Gauchos.

USC fell one spot to #7 after having the week off. The Trojans are back in action on Saturday and Sunday, playing host to #1 Stanford and #12 San Jose State.

Princeton and Cal Baptist re-entered the Top 20, checking in at #18 and #19 after spending a week among the vote getters.

The Tigers went 2-2 at the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament in San Jose and Santa Clara, California last weekend, topping Ottawa (16-10) and #11 Loyola Marymount (14-12) and falling to #13 San Jose State (7-6) and Santa Clara (10-7).

The Lancers went 3-1 on Week 7, besting Santa Clara 15-13, #18 St. Francis Brooklyn 11-10 and #15 Bucknell 14-12, while falling to #9 Harvard 15-12. Logan Mena paced CBU with a hat trick in the upset win over SFC, while Joseph Galgani put in four goals in the win over the Bison.

Santa Clara and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps received votes outside the Top 20. The Broncos were last among the vote getters in the Oct. 9 poll, while CMS received votes in the Oct. 16 poll.

The Broncos were 3-2, rebounding from losses to RV Cal Baptist (15-13) and Harvard (19-17) with wins over Iona (16-7), RV Brown (7-6) and RV Princeton (10-7). Ryan Werner and Adam Low notched hat tricks vs. Iona, while Patrick Kirk, Jack Rottman and Shane Hughes put in two goal apiece vs. Brown. Mac Carey led the way with four scores against Princeton.

CMS played two matches last week, topping Cal Lutheran 10-8 on Wednesday and Redlands 11-10 on Saturday. Zach Rossman and Nick Britt scored three goals each vs. CLU, while Ethan Lewis put in five goals vs. Redlands.

Loyola Marymount moved down from 11 to 13 after posting wins over #19 Brown (12-11) and #15 Bucknell (14-13) and falling to RV Princeton (14-12).

George Washington and Brown dropped out of the Top 20, falling from #17 and tied for #19 respectively to spots among the vote getters.

The Colonials lost their lone match of the week, falling 14-8 to RV Navy on Friday, while the Bears went 2-2 with wins over Chapman (16-11) and Fresno Pacific (9-8) and losses #11 Loyola Marymount (12-11) and Santa Clara (7-6).

The first Week 9 matchup between ranked foes is set for Wednesday night as #9 UC San Diego faces #6 Long Beach State.

