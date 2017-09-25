Top 3 Remain the Same in September 24th WISCA High School Polls

The top 3 in both the big school Division I and small school Division II polls have remained the same through the weekend in Wisconsin High School swimming. Middleton and Madison Edgewood, respectively, remain the favorites to repeat as champions in 2017.

The biggest movers in Division I were Madison Memorial who jumped 3 spots after a 91-79 dual meet win over Sun Prairie. In spite of that being the closest Sun Prairie has ever come to knocking off Memorial in a dual meet, they dropped 2 spots after the loss.

In Division II, The #1 and 2 teams Madison Edgewood and Baraboo both raced at the Fort Atkinson Invitational, with Edgewood winning (414 points) and Baraboo taking 2nd (350.5 points). That included a sub-minute swim for junior Kirby Tock in the girls’ 100 fly – which resulted in a tie for the win with Milton’s Danielle Cramer.

“We were happy with it,” Baraboo coach Lynn Keeling said. “We didn’t swim any incredible times or anything, but it was Homecoming weekend, the girls all wanted to leave to get to the dance, and a lot of people had colds, so considering all of that, we still managed to step up and get the runner-up plaque.”

Also in Division II, Monona Grove’s girls jumped 11 spots to land at 8th – their first time in the top 10 this season. The Monona Grove boys are the 3-time defending D2 State Champions.

