Tokio reelige gobernadora: ¿estabilidad política para los Juegos Olímpicos? Yuriko Koike seguirá siendo la autoridad política de la capital japonesa, una noticia que trae alivio al COI para evitar más imprevistos en los Juegos.

SwimSwam Podcast: How Easy is Going a 48 100m Free for Nathan Adrian? We sat down with the 100 freestyle savant himself, Nathan Adrian, to talk about his perfect race and favorite 100 freestyles through the years

Longhorn Alums Foley, Glass Bring Swimming Culture To Nine Banded Whiskey Former Longhorn swimmers Sean Foley and Will Glass have used some the skills developed in swimming to successfully run Nine Banded Whiskey in Austin.

Junevik Wins Four, Hansson Sisters Race at Swedish Virtual National Champs One of the breakout swimmers of the meet was 2006-born Lisa Nystrand. She won three events: the 200 breast (2:32.57), 200 IM (2:16.47) and 400 IM (4:53.57).