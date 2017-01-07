Three Vermont Athletes Injured During Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Though reports yesterday indicated no swimmers were among the five killed and six wounded in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport yesterday, the University of Vermont reports three of its swimmers were injured in the “chaotic evacuation” from the terminal, one with a broken foot.

Vermont Athletic Director Jeff Schulman released a statement Saturday, reporting that three Vermont student-athletes suffered “light to moderate injuries” during the rush out of the terminal. The team was in the Fort Lauderdale airport, heading from its training trip in Florida up to Baltimore for a triangular against UMBC and Howard. Schulman says the team was not in the terminal where the shooting happened (Terminal 2), but that the terminal that did house the team became “quite unsettled and resulted in a hurried and chaotic evacuation.” The statement says three Vermon athletes were injured.

One was taken to a hospital to treat a broken foot. The other two were treated by the team’s athletic trainer, who was traveling with the team.

Vermont was unable to compete in the triangular, which was slated to start at 2 PM on Saturday. The school says the earliest flight the team could take all together after the airport was cleared and reopened wasn’t until Sunday morning. The team will fly into New York and take a bus back to the Vermont campus.

The full Vermont statement is below: