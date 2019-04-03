Thormeyer Breaks Decade-Old 100 Back Canadian Record – 53.35

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Night One of the Canadian Trials saw Markus Thormeyer break a Canadian Record that had stood since 2009. Thormeyer blasted a 53.35 in the 100 back to lead the field by well over a second. The time undercut his previous best of 53.78, and currently ranks him 4th in the world this year. In his race tonight, Thormeyer was out in 25.95, and came home in 27.40.

The previous record was held by Pascal Wollach at 53.63, and was set on July 8th, 2009 in Montreal. Wollach competed for Auburn University in his collegiate career, where he was part of an NCAA record setting relay, and was a 2007 Pan American Games medalist.

Here is the current top 10 times in the world this year:

Rank Name Country Time 1 Jiayu Xu China 52.27 2 Ryan Murphy USA 53.17 3 Ryosuke Irie Japan 53.32 4 Markus Thormeyer Canada 53.35 5 Thomas Ceccon Italy 53.60 6 Shane Ryan Ireland 53.73 7 Robert Glinta Romania 53.83 8 Apostolos Christou Greece 53.90 9 Michael Andrew USA 53.98 10 Guangyuan Li China 53.99

Also of note, Cole Pratt broke the Canadian 15-17 National Age Group Record. Pratt posted a 54.64, coming in well under the previous mark set by Javier Acevedo (55.24).