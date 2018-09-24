The Tribe Secures Verbal Commitment from Badger Swim Club’s Kim Jogis

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Kim Jogis from Larchmont, New York has announced her verbal commitment to the College of William and Mary for the fall of 2019. She will join Grace Tramack in the class of 2023.

“I am proud to be joining an incredible program at the College of William and Mary under such a strong coaching staff. The combination of athletics and academics was exactly what I was looking for and I am very excited for the opportunity. Thank you to all of my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support throughout this journey, Go Tribe!”

Jogis swims for Mamaroneck High School and Badger Swim Club. As a junior at last fall’s 2017 NYS Public High School Girls Swimming Championships, she placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:58.05) and 14th in the 200 IM (2:08.48). In club swimming Jogis extends her range to the longer distances. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400m IM (5:01.41) and she competed in the 500/1650 freestyle and 400 IM at Winter Juniors East. This summer she swam the 400 free, 200 IM and 400 IM at 2018 Richmond Futures and added the 200 free, 800 free and 200 fly to the program at Senior Mets Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:00.03

1000 free – 10:19.89

500 free – 4:58.05

200 free – 1:53.84

400 IM – 4:27.19

200 IM – 2:06.98

200 fly – 2:09.70

Jogis would have scored in the top-8 of the mile and in the B finals of the 500 free and 400 IM at 2018 CAA Championships.