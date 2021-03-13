The Race Club Video: Breaststroke Swimming Technique

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

16-year-old Bora Hurst and his teammates recently came to the Race Club in Islamorada for a swim camp. Bora’s goal this year is to break 1:00 in the 100 yard breaststroke.

After watching Bora swim the Race Club coaches worked on some changes to Bora’s Breaststroke and tested different swim techniques using our velocity meter technology.

After analyzing the results, Coach Gary Sr had a video conference with Bora to go over the results. Find out some of the changes Bora made during the swim camp and get insight into what a Velocity Meter or Lane 4 session is like with a Race Club coach!

