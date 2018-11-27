The Ever Changing Face of College Recruiting

Contributor Rick Paine is an expert on the college recruiting process. He is also the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC). ACC is a SwimSwam Partner.

I have been directly involved with college recruiting for the past 35 years…..17 as an Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Nebraska and 18 years as the Director of Swimming for American College Connection.

Needless to say, I have seen some significant changes in the recruiting process over this time.

I can remember when we first started American College Connection in 2001 the college swim coaches were not that interested in watching video on recruits. Today it is a must for most coaches. It took several years to get the college coaches to look at a recruit’s wingspan to help judge potential. Today most coaches consider wingspan and shoe size when assessing a swimmer’s ability to improve.

18 years ago very few D-III coaches were aggressively recruiting. Today most of them are. Just look at how fast D-III has become. With the new rule changes, I have seen quite a few D-III coaches actually contacting high school sophomores.

In case you have been out of the country for the past year here are some of the more significant rules changes that went into effect over the past several months.

High school juniors can take official recruiting visits

Coaches can text juniors

The two signing periods have been merged into one (second Wednesday in November-August 1)

Recruits are not allowed to meet with college coaches on unofficial visits prior to their junior year.

Several years ago the NCAA passed a rule requiring coaches to get their swimmers to graduate. The NCAA actually will impose penalties for schools that don’t.

Several years ago the NCAA removed the limits on official visits to D-II schools.

Several years ago the ACT was recognized as equal to the SAT.

College coaches are allowed in most instances to stack academic scholarships with athletic scholarships.

Swimming and Diving scholarships are allowed to be guaranteed beyond the first year.

Cost of attendance is being provided by a lot of schools now that is over and above an athletic scholarship.

Here are some observations on how these rules have changed the face of recruiting for swimming and diving.

Verbal commitments are at an all-time high. SwimSwam lists nearly 400 swimmers/divers who gave their verbal commitment before the signing period this year. In September of 2018, they listed 180 and in September of 2017, they listed 55.

Last year American College Connection had 4 high school juniors give their verbal commitments. This year we have 26 juniors give their verbal.

September 1 of the Junior year has become a pivotal date. This is the first time a D-I coach can contact a recruit via email or text.

Many junior recruits are being offered official visits during the fall of their junior year and many of those are being offered scholarships with deadlines to decide

Coaches are using social media to find out about recruits.

Coaches seem to be investing in a recruit’s potential more today.

Coaches are recruiting a lot more international swimmers and divers.

Recruits are being asked to take the SAT/ACT earlier in their junior year. This helps the coaches find academic aid for the recruit.

Juniors are being asked to call coaches.

Coaches are using Junior Days to get recruits to take unofficial visits.

Swimmers and Divers must start the recruiting process early…at least at the beginning of their sophomore year and preferably in their freshman year.

A lot of coaches have given their scholarships to high school juniors and are running out of money much earlier than ever before. I know of three D-I programs that are finished with their recruiting for the next two years!

Some coaches have told us that there are limiting or no longer offering official visits to high school seniors.

Coaches seem to be filling their rosters earlier than ever before. This greatly affects swimmers who want to wait to decide on a school or who are willing to walk-on.

Start early and be prepared to take official visits and entertain scholarship offers in your junior year.

ACC Recruiting is a SwimSwam ad partner Go here and learn more about ACC and their team of college swimming experts.