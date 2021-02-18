Texas Pushes HS Girls State Championships Back to March As State Thaws Out

Only day after announcing that the Texas HS Girls Class 6A and 5A Championships would be rescheduled from Friday and Saturday of this week to Monday and Tuesday of next week, the UIL announced today that the meets will now happen March 1st (6A) and 2nd (5A).

Due to expected power outages and water shortages in San Antonio, the UIL Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships have been rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday, March 1st-2nd. Tickets purchased for the girls meet will be valid for the new dates. The UIL Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships continue to be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, February 26th-27th. Schools participating in the girls championships may practice on Sunday, February 28th, for no longer than two hours and starting no earlier than 2:00 p.m. with local school administration approval.

The delay come in the wake of a historic winter storm that’s spread ice and snow across much of Texas and has led to widespread power outages. As of the moment, the Boys Championships are still scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, February 26th and 27th. That’ll leave only a two-day gap in between meets for coaches are who have swimmers at both the boys and girls meets.

The other notable wrinkle is that the latest delay pushes the girls meet closer to the Mansfield Sectionals, which starts that Thursday. Traditionally, many high school swimmers are more likely to target their tapers for that meet, where they can swim more than two events, than the high school state champs. It’s hard

Temperatures appear to be returning for Texas, as the state emerges from the uncharacteristically cold weather, with temperatures back in the 60s and 70s next week. Power outages, however, could still pose a problem, as roughly 500,000 customers were still without power across the state as of this morning.

With winter storms hitting much of the country, Texas isn’t the only state where the weather is affecting state championship meets. Virginia has had to delay some of its public high school championships twice now, after getting hit by ice and snow on back-to-back weeks.