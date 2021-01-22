Texas HS A-Finalist Giovanni Linscheer Verbals to Florida (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

City of Richardson Swim Team’s Giovanni Linscheer has verbally committed to the Florida Gators for fall 2022. Linscheer was named to the ‘Best of the Rest’ category in SwimSwam’s top 20 rankings for the high school boys’ class of 2022 for his IM prowess. He’s a junior at Plano East Senior High School in Plano, Texas.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida! I’m super thankful for the family, coaches, and my teammates who helped me get where I am today #gogators 🐊

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 IM – 1:51.23

400 IM – 3:53.89

200 free – 1:39.98

500 free – 4:28.24

1000 free – 9:18.30

1650 free – 15:19.21

200 breast – 2:03.64

Linscheer recently demolished several personal bests at the virtual U.S. Winter 18 & Under Championships, going from 1:41.4/9:25/15:36 in the 200/1000/1650 free to his current bests. He also dropped more than a second in the 200 breast at that meet.

At the 2020 Texas HS 6A State Championships, Linscheer was an A-finalist in the 200 IM, placing eighth overall (1:53.09) after hitting a lifetime best 1:51.23 in prelims.

The Florida Gators have coached some of the world’s best IMers and distance freesylers, the most recent products being American record-holders and Olympic hopefuls Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke. The UF IM group had six guys at 1:46 or better in the 200 IM and six men under 3:50 in the 400 IM. Last season, Smith smashed the 500 free American Record and Finke did the same in the 1650 free at the 2020 SEC Championships.

In the 1650 free, Linscheer’s best time would’ve scored at 18th at the 2020 SEC Championships. He’s also just a couple seconds off of C-final scoring speed in the 400 IM.

Linscheer joins Cam Abaqueta and Dawson Joyce, both honorable mentions in the top 20 rankings for the HS class of 2022, in Florida’s class of 2026.

