Tennessee Opens Season With Decisive Wins Over UNC-Wilmington

UNC Wilmington vs Tennessee

Friday, October 6

Seahawks Natatorium

Wilmington, NC

Full Results

UNC-Wilmington played host to Tennessee as the teams opened their season on Friday, with the Volunteers coming out on top for both men and women. The men topped the Seahawks 177-123, while the women outscored them 201-99.

Women

Tennessee was dominant on the women’s side with wins in 11 of 14 events. They were led by Erika Brown and Alexis Yager, who posted two wins apiece. Brown won the 100 back (55.93) and 100 fly (55.50), while Yager came out on top in the 200 breast (2:19.04) and 200 IM (2:05.71).

The Lady Vols got out to a big lead early, with a win in the 200 medley relay followed by victories from Amanda Nunan (1000 free), Tjasa Pintar (200 free), Brown in the 100 back and Katie Armitage (100 breast) putting them 5-for-5 early on.

UNC-Wilmington came back strong with three consecutive wins in rapid fire, but would be unable to return to the top of the podium after that. Charlotte Watts (2:04.67) and Meagan Johnson (2:04.73) went 1-2 in the 200 fly, and then Evan Arsenault and Faith Pilcher did the same in the 50 and 100 free to bring in some big points for the Seahawks.

Tennessee finished the job after that with Micah Bohon (200 back) and Brianna Leverenz (500 free) scoring wins along with Brown and Yager. The 400 free relay, anchored by Brown, closed out the meet with the win in 3:27.45.

Men

The Tennessee men were similarly dominant in their win over the Seahawks, winning ten of 14 events. They showed strong depth in the meet with their nine individual wins coming from nine different swimmers.

After UNC-Wilmington opened strong with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay, the Vols came back with three consecutive wins. Sam Rice dominated the 1000 free in 9:27.87, Taylor Abbott claimed the 200 free in 1:40.68, and Nathan Murray edged out UNC’s Josh Rigsbee for a win in the 100 back (52.67).

Ben Whitty (100 breast) and Connor Forsythe (200 fly) got the Seahawks their first individual wins of the meet back-to-back, but Tennessee answered with six consecutive wins after that. Whitty won his second event of the meet in the 200 IM (1:54.29) before Tennessee closed it out with a tight win in the 400 free relay.

Adding wins for the Vols down the stretch were Braga Verhage (50 free), Alec Connolly (100 free), Sam McHugh (200 back), Jared Clance (200 breast), Hayden Burns (500 free) and Ryan Coetzee (100 fly).