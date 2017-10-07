Georgia Tech Opens Season With Sweep Of Pittsburgh At Home

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

Friday, October 6

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center

Atlanta, GA

Full Results

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech opened their seasons on Friday, as the Panthers visited the Yellow Jackets at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. The home team came out on top for both men and women, as the women outscored Pittsburgh 168-132 and the women topped the Panthers 183.5-116.5

Women’s Meet

The women’s side was dominated by a select few, as six different women picked up multiple individual wins.

Leading the way was Georgia Tech’s Iris Wang, who swept the 50 (23.15), 100 (50.05) and 200 free (1:48.69). Laura Branton also had a pair of wins for the Yellow Jackets in the 100 (55.34) and 200 fly (2:03.34), and Cami Hidalgo swept the diving events.

Allie Paschal was the other winner for GT in the 100 back (55.84), and also joined up with Branton to help the team to a win in the 200 medley relay. Wang would go on to lead off the victorious 400 free relay to close out the meet.

Despite coming up short on the scoresheet, Pittsburgh had a strong showing with three women picking up a pair of wins. Amanda Richey won the first individual event of the meet in the 1000 free (10:05.48), and went on to add the 500 (4:57.52) later on. Lina Rathsack swept the 100 (1:03.26) and 200 breast (2:16.19), and Valerie Daigneault came out on top in the 200 back (1:58.30) and 200 IM (2:03.38).

Men’s Meet

Leading the way for the Georgia Tech men was a group of four who each claimed two events. Rodrigo Correia was dominant in winning the 100 free (44.49) and 100 back (48.20), his Brazilian countryman Caio Pumputis won the 200 breast (1:58.34) and 200 IM (1:49.11), and Christian Ferraro pulled off the sweep in the 100 (48.47) and 200 fly (1:47.14). Matt Casillas added a pair of wins in the diving events.

Pittsburgh was led by Aaron Sett, who won the distance double with times of 4:33.46 and 9:15.92 in the 500 and the 1000 free respectively. Brian Lovasik (200 free), Blaise Vera (50 free), and Artur Polyak (200 back) also earned wins for the Panthers.

Their sprint breaststroke ability was on display as well, despite not taking the 100 win. GT’s Jonathan Yang won in 56.83, but Pittsburgh had three men right behind in Boris Kulizhnikov (56.89), John Fauteux (56.95) and Brian Ramsey (57.00).

Georgia Tech emerged with wins in both relays, as Correia, Ferraro and Albert Zhi swam on both.