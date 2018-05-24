Teen Rikako Ikee Cranks Out 25.25 50 Fly National Record

The 2018 Japan Open kicked off in Tokyo today with the meet representing the 2nd opportunity for national athletes to qualify for a spot on the Pan Pacific Championships roster. The big guns already went to work at the 2018 Japan Swim in April, with 22 names having already been announced on the initial Japanese line-up.Among those competing today in Tokyo was 17-year-old sprint queen Rikako Ikee, who announced her presence with a shiny new national record in the women’s 50m butterfly.

Having notched a less-than-a-month-old mark at April’s Japan Swim, Ikee’s best time entering tonight’s final was 25.43. However, Ikee cranked out a new 50m fly time of 25.25, signaling how the teen continues to chip away at her records each and every time she enters the water. She is also creeping up on world leader Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, who holds the top time in the ranking with a 25.07 from January.

At just 17, Ikee holds her nation’s records across the 50m/100m/200m freestyle events, as well as the 50m/100m fly in the LCM arena in addition to 7 national records in the SCM realm.

Ikee recently changed coaches, now training under the tutelage of Jiro Miki.