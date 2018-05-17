2018 Japan Open To Select Remaining Pan Pac Roster

2018 JAPAN OPEN

Thursday, May 24th – Sunday, May 27th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM

Final selection meet for Asian Games, Pan Pacific Championships & Jr. Pan Pacific Championships

The 2018 Japan Open kicks off in Tokyo today with the meet representing the 2nd opportunity for national athletes to qualify for a spot on the Pan Pacific Championships roster. The big guns already went to work at the 2018 Japan Swim in April, with 22 names having already been announced on the initial Japanese line-up. Among the high-profile stars already set for action at home against the United States, Canada, Australia and other nations are Rikako Ikee, Kosuke Hagino and Katsumi Nakamura.

Junya Koga was the only swimmer officially announced as having snagged a spot on the Asian Games roster, although this Japan Open represents another qualifying opportunity for swimmers to aim for a spot on the squad. Young swimmers will be vying for selection on the Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster as well.

As of the initially released roster, right now Japan has Ikee listed as the sole qualifier for ‘freestyle’ and ‘butterfly’ with specific events not yet identified (although she is known for her sprinting prowess in the 50/100 distances of both.) Ikee also holds Japan’s 200 freestyle national record, but the nation will need more women to step up at this competition to field a viable 4x200m freestyle relay come Pan Pacs.