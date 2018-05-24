Brazil Names Roster For Open Water World Juniors

The Brazilian Federation has named their 12-man roster for the upcoming FINA World Junior Open Water Championships, which will take place in Eilat, Israel from September 6-8.

The swimmers qualified based on their performances from the 3rd Stage of the Brazilian Championships, held in Fortaleza at the end of April.

The World Juniors will feature three different events, with the 14-15 year-olds competing in the 5k, the 16-17 year-olds in the 7.5k, and those aged 18-19 swimming the full 10k. Each country is permitted to name two male and two female athletes to each event.

Check out the full Brazilian roster below, via Best Swimming.

5k Roster (14-15)

Luis Felipe Loureiror, AABB Camp Grande

Bernardo Marini Gavioli, GNU

Cibelle Jungblut, GNU

Beatriz Koinaski Paiva, GNU

7.5k Roster (16-17)

Ricardo Castro, ACEB

Thiago Silva Cavalcante de Oliveira, ACEB

Aricia Peree, ACEB

Julia Leal Nina, MAC-NINA

10k Roster (18-19)

Henry Ferreira Figueirinha, Unisanta

Pedro Henrique Martins Rezende, Corinthians

Mariana Vignoli, GNU

Julia Rodrigues Diogo Vivian, Corinthians

In the 10k event in Fortaleza, Vignoli (2:09:08) and Rodrigues (2:09:33) finished atop the junior rankings and 2nd and 3rd overall. For the men, Figueirinha (1:58:02) and Rezende (1:59:23) were 4th and 5th overall.

Peree (1:37:04) and Castro (1:28:38) were both dominant in winning the 7.5k (contested primarily by juniors), while Loureiror (1:01:29) and Jungblut (1:06:58) were 13th and 6th overall in the 5k.