Tate Jackson Reveals 5 Month Break in IG Post, Set to Compete at U.S. Open

Former Texas Longhorn and US National Team member Tate Jackson posted an update on his Instagram account today as he prepares for the US Open this week. In the lengthy post, Jackson reveals that he took time out of the water starting in May, in order to “focus on [my] mental health and happiness.”

On April 29th of this year, Jackson was handed a 1-month suspension from USADA for a doping violation. Jackson was found positive for THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, at a Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio. The break Jackson took following the ban resulted in his sitting out from the US Olympic Trials this past summer, where his personal best would have placed 3rd in finals of the men’s 100 free.

In the IG post, Jackson says he took 5 months of “doing whatever made me happy at the time, and therapy,” before getting back in the pool approximately 2 months ago. As part of his update, the 24-year-old revealed he’s been training at Nitro Swimming under Patrick McCloskey since returning to the water.

Jackson is slated to race the 100 free this week at the US Open, marking his first competition since the early 2021 Pro Swim Series. With approximately 2 months of training “just getting back into it,” this weekend will provide Jackson an opportunity to see where he’s at in his top event as we head into 2022.