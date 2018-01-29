The Tao Of Exercise: Winter Swim Training Edition

Courtesy of Siphiwe Baleka

In 2011, after eighteen years out of competitive swimming, I returned to the pool and masters swimming, winning two USMS National titles at the age of 40. Inspired, I did my first sprint triathlon. By the end of 2011 I had completed four sprint triathlons and four Olympic distance triathlons and competed in the USAT Age Group National Championships. Then, in April of 2012, I finished in 214th at Ironman South Africa. Encouraged by my year of success in swimming and triathlon, I started to think about trying to qualify for the Ironman World Championships. Then I learned about the damage to my body and health caused by free radicals and oxidative stress induced by endurance training. I got my telomeres tested to determine the state of my genetic/DNA health and was alarmed to discover that though I was only forty years of age, had the metabolism of a twelve-year-old, and the athletic capacity of a twenty-year-old, I had the cellular health of a ninety-year-old! Though you could not tell from looking at me or from my athletic performance, I was not aging well. (Telomeres are the most advanced measure of your cellular health and how well you are aging). I immediately retired from triathlons and started to evolve a new understanding of health and fitness. My goals shifted from being the fastest or best athlete to preserving my physical capacity as long as possible. This led me to study traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the secrets to longevity. Now, when it comes to competitive swimming, my goal is how to continue to improve my performance without having an adverse effect on my long-term health. TCM understanding is an invaluable framework for achieving this. Unfortunately, I have not found any resources that provide a TCM understanding to competitive swim training. So, I have attempted to develop such an analysis which has led to this Tao of Exercise: Winter Swim Training Edition.

I want to make it clear that I am not an expert or licensed in TCM and this is just a first effort in order to begin such a study. I have consulted the reference materials available to me, quoted the relevant passages, enumerated the principles involved, and then organized them in what, is to me, a logical way. I invite contributions to the conclusions.

SWIMMING FACTORS

I train for one-hour Monday through Friday mornings from 5:30 am to 6:30 am I burn an average of 550 calories The water temperature ranges between 77 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit The average air temperature in January for Springfield, MO is 22 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit According to studies, I lose about 5.2 milligrams of sweat per minute during the workout. That’s approximately 313 milligrams in a one-hour workout.

UNDERSTANDING THE TAO OF SWIM TRAINING IN THE WINTER

YIN AND YANG

The energy that operates the mind and body is the same energy that we find in the physical world at large and is therefore composed of two basic polarities – a positive charge called Yang and a negative polarity called Yin. The balance of yin and yang are the basis of life, harmony, and happiness. The transformation of yin and yang in the four seasons is the basis of the growth and the destruction of life. By respecting this natural law, it is possible to be free from illness.

JING, QI, SHEN AND THE TAO

Jing (the endocrine hormonal system), Qi (the energy behind all activities in the body, emotions, and mind) and Shen (the spiritual energy/matter which is the vehicle of the mind and emotions) are the foundation of our existence. Jing, the endocrine/hormonal system provides the instructions that regulate the function of every cell in the body. Qi is “refined” through an alchemical process in the body into Shen. If there is disorder in the hormonal system (Jing), then there will be an underproduction of Qi and Shen (spirit). If there is adequate Qi, but disorder in its circulation through the body, then there could arise deficiencies or disorders in the Shen. Thus, the body of one who understands the Tao ( the absolute principle underlying the universe-yin, yang, jing, qi and shen) will remain strong and healthy. The one who does not understand the Tao will age. One who is careless will often feel deficient, while one who knows will have an abundance of energy. By the age of forty, most people have exhausted 50% of their yin qi

YIN, YANG AND THE KIDNEYS

The Yin and Yang energies are conducted separately in the Conception and Governing channels, respectively. Their union occurs at the Hui Yin, the first point of the Conception Vessel (Jenmo), were they enter into the Tai Ji channel on their way to be distributed to the other channels of energies and the higher parts of the spirit. The health of the Conception and Governing channels is a function of the Kidney energy system. The idney system is the foundation of the person’s entire life as seen in the phases of jing.

KIDNEYS

Generally speaking, the kidneys are the most important organs of the human body from a TCM viewpoint. The kidneys energy organ system is the foundation of all the functions of the body and mind. Like all energies, the kidney energy is bipolar. Kidney yin is in charge of nurturing the functions of the kidney energy system, and the kidney yang provides the functional capabilities of the kidney energy system. A deficiency or excess in the function of this system will cause similar problems in all of the other energy systems. The work of kidney yin is to attend to the hydration and cooling of the body. The kidney yin also governs the body’s ability to cool down upon which depend all the vital functions that are mediated by the parasympathetic nervous system. As such, it governs the anabolic functions (nutrition, repair, healing, and regeneration). Kidney yin deficiency can result from overwork, excessive blood loss, chronic illness, excess loss of body fluids and excessive consumption of kidney yang tonics The fire of the kidney yang is the heat that drives all energetic and chemical functions in the body and mind. It is generated by the nutritive activities of the yin. Thus, all conditions of kidney yang deficiencies must be addressed by nurturing the kidney yin along with the yang. Deficiency of the yang aspect of the kidneys arise from chronic illness, old age, excessive sexual indulgence, too much exposure to cold, and dampness.

KIDNEYS AND ZHI (WILL, INTENTION AND MOTIVATION)

The faculty that energizes our intentions is called “Zhi” in Qi Gong theory. The zhi is a combination of kidney yang and yin. Thus, the kidneys govern the person’s ability to carry out those life projects that extend over time and require perseverance, endurance, grit, focus, determination and so forth. These character traits are summed in the term zhi. Because it is the root of life, it is the source of the animal spirit’s concern over survival and well-being, which is expressed in the emotion fear (insecurity, fight, and flight response, etc.)

KIDNEYS, WATER, BONE, MARROW, AND THE BRAIN

The body’s ability to utilize water – transport it into and out of the cells is an important function that falls primarily to the kidneys energy system. The kidneys rule water by regulating its distribution and excretion, traditionally described as vaporization by the kidney. The propelling function of the kidney-qi is crucial for normal bladder function. When the kidney-qi is sufficient, and its astringent function is proper, the bladder opens and closes regularly so as to maintain normal storage and excretion of urine. When there is a kidney-qi deficiency, it leads to an irregular opening and closing of the bladder. Problems like general swelling (edema), incontinence and frequent urination will occur. The kidneys energy system governs the substrate of the marrows of the bones, which according to TCM is the same substance that is the foundation for the production of the matter of the brain, nervous system and the manufacturing and growth of the bones.

KIDNEYS, HORMONES, AGING, AND LONGEVITY

Kidney energy system oversees the overall health of the hormonal system. There is the statement that “jing creates qi, and qi creates shen (spirit).” This must be understood that the foundation of energy (qi) production and function is hormonal health , and the foundation of spiritual activity in a person’s life is a healthy energy system. Hormones, the secretions of the endocrine glands, are at the center, the core, unifying the functions of the body. They do so by carrying instructions that tell the cells and organs at what level to perform their functions. The correspondence of the cycles of life to the kidney energy system also provides the master key to the science of longevity. Most cells are renewed every seven years Cells function at a lower level because of the instructions they receive from the hormones It is not the age, but the amount of hormones in the body that is responsible for those changes we associate with aging. The kidneys should be viewed as the congenital foundation and root of life. As we grow older, kidney function naturally declines. On a daily basis, it is crucial to pay attention to the protection and nourishment of the kidneys as they are fundamental to our long-term health.

KIDNEYS AND SPLEEN

The kidney system determines the level of activity of the spleen/stomach (production of blood and energy (qi). The spleen and kidneys mutually nourish and promote each other The spleen is the primary organ for digestion, absorption and distribution of nutrient essences that are the material basis for fundamental substances like blood, qi, and body fluids In order to work properly, the spleen depends on the warming and propelling activities of kidney-yang. Once the kidney yang is deficient and fails to warm and propel the spleen, the transformation and transportation processes become abnormal, and problems such as diarrhea may occur.

KIDNEYS AND HEART

Under normal physiological conditions, the heart fire descends to the kidney and joins with the kidney-yang to warm and propel kidney-yin. On the other hand, kidney water ascends together with heart-yin to nourish heart-yang and prevent it from becoming hyperactive. Once there is disruption between heart fire and kidney water with yin ascending and yang descending, pathological conditions will occur. When kidney yin is exhausted, the kidney water fails to restrict the heart fire and leads to a hyperactive heart fire. Meanwhile, the hyperactive heart fire cannot be directed downwards to warm the kidney water. Therefore, the upper part of body is suffering from hyperactive heart fire, whereas the lower part of body is suffering from coldness and coagulation of kidney water, leading to problems like insomnia, night involuntary semen emissions When there is a yin deficiency in the lower part of body and yang hyperactivity in the upper part of body, the heart cannot contain the spirit and essence fails to house our emotions. Under these conditions, diseases such as mania, depression and dementia can occur.

KIDNEYS AND LIVER

Kidney-yin nourishes liver-yin, so it makes the liver-yang unlikely to be hyperactive, and therefore, creates unrestrained conditions for flowing and releasing movements. On the other hand, liver-yin contributes to the regeneration of kidney-yin. Among them, kidney-yin is predominant. Abundance in kidney-yin is crucial in retaining the dynamic balance between them. If kidney-yin is deficient, then the water element fails to nourish the wood element and leads to a yin deficiency in both the liver and the kidneys and also hyperactivity of liver-yang. Then, excessive fire evils accumulate inside the body. Symptoms like headaches and pain on the sides of the ribs will occur. Under normal biological conditions, blood stored in the liver relies on the nourishment of kidney essence; on the contrary, kidney essence also depends on persistent complement from the liver blood. They mutually transform and nourish each other.

KIDNEYS AND LUNGS

The lung (metal) and kidney (water) elements mutually generate each other. By inhaling clear qi from natural air and exhaling turbid qi out of the body, the lungs exchange the qi between the interior and the exterior of the body. In order to keep the qi exchange effective, the inhaled and refined qi must flow down and be absorbed by the kidneys properly. In order to have smooth respiration and a clear airway, the kidney-qi must be strong and their astringent grasping and holding functions must be intact. When a kidney deficiency develops and fails to grasp the qi, the qi does not flow down to the kidney. It can lead to respiratory problems like difficulty inhaling with longer exhalation times. Conditions worsen during exercise. In TCM, this is called failure to retain the breathing qi in the kidney.

TCM CONSIDERATIONS FOR SWIM TRAINING EARLY IN THE MORNING DURING WINTER

SKIN

All disease begins at the skin level. When a pathogen invades the skin, it forces the pores open in an effort to disperse it. If the pathogen remains, it can enter the main channels and then the stomach and intestines. If the qi in the main channel is not deficient, the pathogen cannot enter.

EXERCISE

Yang qi > jing/essence > nourishes shen/spirit > yin qi > sustain tendons. Yang qi begins to move to the outer body as the sun rises. Pores open. When yang qi is obstructed (or depleted) tendons lose their source of nourishment and the body becomes stiff. Movement can be painful. Depletion and overwork cause yang to overheat. Overheating yang will cause a depletion of yin and jing/essence. When yin is depleted, the spleen and stomach are inefficient at processing nutrients. The upper jiao cannot disperse the extracted nutrients, nor can the middle jiao assimilate them. Stomach qi stagnates creating heat that rises into the chest resulting in internal heat.

WINTER

In the winter, qi is in the kidney and the qi and blood are deep in the bone and marrow level. Yin dominates yang Cold and damp cause the skin’s surface to lose elasticity. Muscles get tight and hard, stagnating the flow of ying (nutritive qi and blood) Wei (defensive qi) weakens Coldness will slow down and stagnate the blood.

PRESCRIPTIONS

Refrain from overusing yang energy. Conserve the yin energy. In case of deficiency, tonify counter-generation partner. In case of excess, reduce its generation partner. Don’t exercise excessively which will cause yang qi to come to the surface instead of naturally going inward. Don’t allow any openings causing yang qi to disperse at the surface. Do not exercise (increase heart yang qi requiring its release) when yang qi is at its highest (noon) so that it does not escape through open pores. Retire early and get up with the sunrise, which is later in winter. Stay warm, avoid the cold, and keep the skin covered. Avoid sweating. Without such practice the result will be injury to the kidney energy. This will cause weakness, shrinking of muscles, and coldness; then the body loses its ability to open and move about in the spring.

FOOD & QI GONG

Yin (earth qi) comes from the five flavors of food. Improper use can injure the five zang organs (liver, heart, spleen, lung and kidney). This is the reason for being mindful of what one eats. Wei is defensive qi and also comes from food. Wei flows between skin and muscles and circulates through the chest. The body’s ability to transform food is dependent on qi. The functional part of qi is derived from the jing/essence. Food is refined into jing/essence. If activities are excessive, jing/essence and qi can be exhausted. Thoughts govern energy. The yi leads the qi. As our breathing go, so does our qi. Qi can be increased in a human being by doing qi gong

SIPHIWE’S RECOMMENDATIONS

Above all things, guard against both kidney yin and yang deficiency. Because kidney yin nourishes kidney yang and kidney yin can become deficient from excess loss of body fluids, drinking fluids during training to replace the 5.2 milligrams of sweat lost each minute becomes essential. Because of kidney yang escaping through the pores, it is critical to retain body heat before and after entering the water. Consult a TCM/Acupuncture practitioner to get a diagnosis of your health according to TCM. Alter your nutrition according to TCM dietetics. For starters, consult Tao of Healthy Eating: Dietary Wisdom According to Chinese Medicine by Bob Flaws and Healing with Whole Foods: Asian Traditions and Modern Nutrition by Paul Pitchford.

