Francesca Rusca, a senior at Westside High School in Houston, Texas, has verbally committed to the University of Tampa for the fall of 2017. “I chose The University of Tampa for it’s [sic] great business school and cohesiveness of the swim team and coaching staff. I’m excited to be a Spartan and looking forward to the next four years! Go Spartans!”
Rusca is a versatile swimmer who excels at back, breast, and free. She competed in the 200 IM and 100 breast at the 2016 UIL Region V-6A Championships last February. A month later, representing Houston Swim Club at the 2016 NCSA Spring Championships, Rusca went best times in the 50y back and 100y back. She has had a strong start to the 2016-17 season, lowering her PBs in the 100m free, 100/200y fly, and 200y IM.
Her best SCY times are:
- 50 back – 27.67
- 100 back – 58.78
- 200 back – 2:04.48
- 100 breast – 1:07.72
- 200 breast – 2:27.83
- 200 IM – 2:10.34
Rusca will join fellow commit Jessie Tobin in the Spartans’ class of 2021.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to Recruits@swimswam.com
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Tampa Pulls in Commitment from Houston’s Francesca Rusca"
Did she not commit already? I remember seeing an article with her commitment a few months’ prior
Did she not hand in a verbal commitment a few months prior? On several Houston Chronicle articles it stated that she had signed already, but correct me if I’m wrong.