Tampa Pulls in Commitment from Houston’s Francesca Rusca

  2 Anne Lepesant | February 05th, 2017 | College Recruiting, NCAA Division II

Francesca Rusca, a senior at Westside High School in Houston, Texas, has verbally committed to the University of Tampa for the fall of 2017. “I chose The University of Tampa for it’s [sic] great business school and cohesiveness of the swim team and coaching staff. I’m excited to be a Spartan and looking forward to the next four years! Go Spartans!”

Rusca is a versatile swimmer who excels at back, breast, and free. She competed in the 200 IM and 100 breast at the 2016 UIL Region V-6A Championships last February. A month later, representing Houston Swim Club at the 2016 NCSA Spring Championships, Rusca went best times in the 50y back and 100y back. She has had a strong start to the 2016-17 season, lowering her PBs in the 100m free, 100/200y fly, and 200y IM.

Her best SCY times are:

  • 50 back – 27.67
  • 100 back – 58.78
  • 200 back – 2:04.48
  • 100 breast – 1:07.72
  • 200 breast – 2:27.83
  • 200 IM – 2:10.34

Rusca will join fellow commit Jessie Tobin in the Spartans’ class of 2021.

TXSwimmer

Did she not commit already? I remember seeing an article with her commitment a few months’ prior

1 hour 40 seconds ago
TXSwimmer

Did she not hand in a verbal commitment a few months prior? On several Houston Chronicle articles it stated that she had signed already, but correct me if I’m wrong.

1 hour 1 minute ago
