Tampa Pulls in Commitment from Houston’s Francesca Rusca

Francesca Rusca, a senior at Westside High School in Houston, Texas, has verbally committed to the University of Tampa for the fall of 2017. “I chose The University of Tampa for it’s [sic] great business school and cohesiveness of the swim team and coaching staff. I’m excited to be a Spartan and looking forward to the next four years! Go Spartans!”

Rusca is a versatile swimmer who excels at back, breast, and free. She competed in the 200 IM and 100 breast at the 2016 UIL Region V-6A Championships last February. A month later, representing Houston Swim Club at the 2016 NCSA Spring Championships, Rusca went best times in the 50y back and 100y back. She has had a strong start to the 2016-17 season, lowering her PBs in the 100m free, 100/200y fly, and 200y IM.

Her best SCY times are:

50 back – 27.67

100 back – 58.78

200 back – 2:04.48

100 breast – 1:07.72

200 breast – 2:27.83

200 IM – 2:10.34

Rusca will join fellow commit Jessie Tobin in the Spartans’ class of 2021.

