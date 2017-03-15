Take In ‘A Picnic By The Pool’ With Your Favorite Aussie Swimmers

  Loretta Race

The 2017 Australian National Championships are slated for April 9th-13th in Brisbane, Australia, with the nation’s biggest stars attempting to punch their tickets to Budapest. Among them are seasons athletes, double world champion Emily Seebohm and world record holder Cate Campbell. But, there are up-and-coming ones to watch as well, who will also be vying for a place on the World Championships roster. Included in the rising stars slated to compete 200 IM World Junior Champion Clyde Lewis and two-time Queensland Championships winner Shayna Jack.

We’ve seen their aquatic talent on podiums around the world, but get to know the athletes’ personalities in the Dolphins’ series of ‘A Picnic By The Pool’. In the vignettes, you’ll learn of their favorite foods, their favorite thing about being a swimmer, as well as whom they would invite to a picnic if they could choose anyone.

Bon appétit!

All videos courtesy of Swimming Australia.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

