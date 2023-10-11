Sydney Niles Commits to UCSD for 2024 with Team Leading Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making a long trip down the California coast, Sydney Niles of Belmont, California has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of California, San Diego in the fall of 2024. Niles is currently entering her senior year at Carlmont High School while swimming club with the Burlingame Aquatic Club.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UC San Diego! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for their support along the way, and thanks to the coaches at UCSD for giving me the opportunity to be part of such a great team! Go Tritons!!! 🔱”

Niles was a two event finalist at the 2023 Futures Championships held in Sacramento in July, making the B-final of the 200 back and C-final of the 100 back. In the 200 back, she took eleventh with a time of 2:20.07 and the 100 back saw her finish in 17th in 1:05.42.

Back in May, Niles finished her junior year of high school boy competing in both the 100 back and 200 IM at the CIF (California high school) Swimming and Diving State Championships. While she missed finals in the backstroke, she earned spot in the B-final of the 200 IM with a lifetime best of 2:04.13. She was slightly slower during finals, taking thirteenth in 2:04.55.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 55.92

200 back – 1:58.93

200 IM – 2:04.13

400 IM – 4:21.32

With a year of high school still remaining, Niles is already set to be a big addition to the Triton’s program. During the 2022-2023 school year, her lifetime best in the 200 back would have made her the program’s top performer while her time in the 400 IM would have been the team’s second fastest.

Niles is already within range of earning a top three finish at the Mountain Pacific Sport Federation (MPSF) Championships. At the 2023 edition of the meet, she would have been the sixth fastest performer in the 200 back and fourth fastest in the 400 IM.

As a team, UCSD finished second at the 2023 MPSF Championships, falling to only Hawaii. The conference will look different next season as third place team BYU has moved to the Big-12 beginning this fall.

UCSD has made strides in recruiting over the last year, making history with the commitment of Asia Kozan this fall. Kozan is the first swimmer ranked within the top-twenty for her high school class to commit to a program outside of the power-five and Ivy League schools. Niles and Kozan will likely spend a large amount of time training together, with some of Kozan’s best events being the 200 IM (1:57.60) and 400 IM (4:07.27).

