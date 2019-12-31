2019 was a big year for swimming – NCAAs, World Champs, WUGs, Pan American Games, and the first season of the International Swimming League. We went back and compiled the list of SwimSwam’s top 10 Instagram posts of 2019, based on engagement. So, without further ado, here are the top 10 most popular SwimSwam Instagram posts of 2019:

#10: CAELEB DRESSEL BREAKS MICHAEL PHELPS’ 100 FLY WORLD RECORD IN GWANGJU

Caeleb Dressel missed Michael Phelps’ World Record in the LCM 100 fly by the skin of his teeth at 2017 Worlds. 2019 was a different story, however, where Dressel dropped a 49.50 in semi-finals to crack the record by two-tenths of a second. Coming in at #10, this post is actually one of two broken Phelps World Records to make this list.

#9: 5000 YARD FLY… WITH AN EVEN-SPLIT

Although this Lehigh swimmer did this 5000 fly in 2018, we posted this in 2019. 5000 yards of butterfly AND he even-splits it exactly, 30:58 on the front half and the back half. I wpouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, but nonetheless, this was a very impressive swim.

#8: AS OF AUGUST, 1,115 SWIMMERS HAD QUALIFIED FOR THE 2020 USA SWIMMING OLYMPIC TRIALS

With about 10.5 months to go until the US Olympic Trials, over 1100 swimmers had already qualified. That’s a whole lot of fast swimming. Let us know in the comments if you’re one of the swimmers!

#7: KRISTOF MILAK TEARS DOWN MICHAEL PHELPS’ 200 FLY WORLD RECORD IN GWANGJU

A 2nd Michael Phelps World Record makes the list. Coming in at #7 is 19-year-old Hungarian star Kristof Milak smashing a seemingly untouchable WR in the men’s 200 fly. Commenters on this post, including Michael Phelps himself in his own post, were quick to point out that Milak’s stroke looked “perfect” during the race.

#6: DAVE DURDEN SLIPS AT NCAAs CELEBRATING RE-SWIM

Cal Bears men’s head coach Dave Durden took a spill celebrating after Daniel Carr successfully re-swam the 100 back to make the A final at NCAAs. Cal went on to win the meet by a huge margin, ending Texas’ historic run. This video also serves as a cautionary tale to those who don’t walk carefully on pooldecks.

#5: ABBEY WEITZEIL BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO BREAK 21 SECONDS IN SCY 50 FREE

Only weeks old, this post comes in at #5. Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil put on a show at the Minnesota Invite, with her top swim coming when she became the first woman to break 21 seconds in the SCY 50 free. Her time of 20.90 now stands as the NCAA, American, and US Open Records.

#4: CAELEB DRESSEL PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND MEGHAN HAILA

Another recent post, our Instagram audience was very supportive of Caeleb Dressel’s engagement to Meghan Haila. We wish the couple the best, and hope the wedding planning is going well!

#3: DUCK PROVIDES IN-WATER MOTIVATION TO SWIMMER DURING RACE

At the time it was posted, this video set our record for most likes on a post. Swimming outside is great, but those ducks can be pesky. This one decided it like this lane, and was less than willing to move out of the way for the swimmer.

#2: REGAN SMITH SHATTERS THE 100 BACK WORLD RECORD LEADING OFF MEDLEY RELAY IN GWANGJU

One of the most amazing storylines of the 2019 World Championships was Regan Smith, who only made the US roster in the 200 backstroke, yet managed to leave Gwangju with 3 World Records to her name. This post, which currently holds the record for most-liked post on the SwimSwam Instagram account, came after Smith was put on the women’s 4×100 medley relay, and led off with a World Record 57.57. The previous World Record in the 100 backstroke was 58.00. The 17-year-old’s lead-off leg helped the US women ultimately break the World Record in the relay as well, ending the meet with a bang.

#1: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL DIVING PRACTICE

And here we are at #1! This Northern Michigan University diving practice didn’t quite go as planned when the harness threw the coach into the water as well as the diver. Thankfully no one was hurt, and we can all share a good laugh about it!

Thanks to everyone who supports the SwimSwam Instagram account! If you haven’t checked us out on Instagram, head on over there! We post all sorts of swimming-related things, and we do giveaways for some pretty cool prizes every once in a while.