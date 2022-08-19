SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if Regan Smith made the right move in opting out of the NCAA and turning professional:

Question: Is turning pro and joining Bob Bowman at Arizona State a good move for Regan Smith?

RESULTS

Yes – 71.1%

71.1% No – 28.9%

The news sent shockwaves through the swimming community. Regan Smith, after only one season swimming at Stanford University, opted to forgo her final three years of NCAA eligibility and turn professional, heading to Tempe, Arizona to join coaching great Bob Bowman.

Smith committed to Stanford back in the summer of 2019, and after deferring her freshman season to prepare for the postponed Olympic Games, didn’t suit up for the Cardinal until the fall of 2021.

After a very successful freshman campaign that included winning the national title in the 200 backstroke, Smith’s highly-anticipated NCAA career has come to an abrupt halt.

The 20-year-old did show progress in the long course pool since heading to The Farm, including winning the 2022 world title in the women’s 100 back, but ultimately felt she needed more of an individualized focus to take full advantage of her competitive window.

“After spending a substantial part of the last two years on my mental game, it’s time to focus on increasing my training intensity,” Smith said when announcing her decision. “I’m entirely confident that Bob’s leadership and training will have me exactly where I want to be for Paris 2024.

“I believe that, in the long run, this is the best way for me to continue to develop as an athlete.”

Smith’s decision led to plenty of debate on whether or not it was the right move, especially with history telling us female swimmers going pro early doesn’t always work out.

But more than 71 percent of readers believe the change will be a good one for Smith, as she’ll be joining Bowman, one of the greatest coaches in swimming history, and an ever-growing pro group at Arizona State that already includes one of Smith’s primary domestic competitors, Hali Flickinger.

28.9 percent believe it wasn’t the right move, and that perhaps she should’ve stayed the course in the NCAA after a successful last 12 months.

