SwimSwam Podcast: Robert Howard on Developing Elite Level Speed

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Robert Howard, the 2nd-fastest man in Alabama school history. Howard talked about being a lifelong Tide fan and how Nick Saban and Alabama football inspired him to rise to the top of his game in the pool.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
Kristian Gkolomeev is still the fastest man in Alabama history with his 18.6, but Robert is definitely a very close second!
Howard’s elite already IMO