SwimSwam Podcast: Robert Howard on Developing Elite Level Speed

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Robert Howard, the 2nd-fastest man in Alabama school history. Howard talked about being a lifelong Tide fan and how Nick Saban and Alabama football inspired him to rise to the top of his game in the pool.

JCO
41 minutes ago

Kristian Gkolomeev is still the fastest man in Alabama history with his 18.6, but Robert is definitely a very close second!

Gator
34 minutes ago

Howard’s elite already IMO

