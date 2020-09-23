Daily Swim Coach Workout #224

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1 x 400 @ 6:00 Easy
1 x 400 @ 6:00 Moderate Pull
1 x 400 @ 7:00 Moderate Kick
1 x 400 @ 7:00 25 Drill / 25 Accelerate
20 x 50 @ :45 descending sets of 4
Super 100s [upon missing one, skip the next, then get back in]
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:15)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:14)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:13)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:12)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:11)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:10)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:09)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:08)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:07)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:06)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:05)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:04)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:03)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:02)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:01)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:00)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :59)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :58)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :57)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :56)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :55)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :54)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :53)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :52)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :51)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :50)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :49)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :48)…
1 x 25 No Breath BC
1 x 50 1 Breath BC
1 x 75 2 Breaths BC
1 x 100 3 Breaths BC
1 x 400 Easy
Coach Notes
Annual set in which each swimmer does as many 100s as he can until he misses the goal time. We set a goal for the whole team–everyone make it through 1:00, for example–and keep records as to how far people get. Set ends when the last swimmer misses.
David Fox
Head Coach, Phillips Academy
