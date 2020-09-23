Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #224

by Dan Dingman 0

September 23rd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

1 x 400 @ 6:00 Easy
1 x 400 @ 6:00 Moderate Pull
1 x 400 @ 7:00 Moderate Kick
1 x 400 @ 7:00 25 Drill / 25 Accelerate

20 x 50 @ :45 descending sets of 4

Super 100s [upon missing one, skip the next, then get back in]
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:15)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:14)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:13)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:12)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:11)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:10)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:09)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:08)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:07)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:06)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:05)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:04)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:03)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:02)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:01)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under 1:00)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :59)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :58)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :57)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :56)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :55)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :54)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :53)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :52)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :51)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :50)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :49)
1 x 100 @ 2:01 (under :48)…

1 x 25 No Breath BC
1 x 50 1 Breath BC
1 x 75 2 Breaths BC
1 x 100 3 Breaths BC

1 x 400 Easy

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Annual set in which each swimmer does as many 100s as he can until he misses the goal time. We set a goal for the whole team–everyone make it through 1:00, for example–and keep records as to how far people get. Set ends when the last swimmer misses.


David Fox
Head Coach, Phillips Academy

