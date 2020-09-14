Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Natalie Hinds Shares Chronicles of a Lifelong Swimmer

I sat down with 20-time NCAA All-American Natalie Hinds, who is a seasoned veteran of the sport at this point. She was a big fish in a small pond growing up in Midland Texas, then came to the U of Florida and became a 3-time team captain there. She left swimming to pursue a job at Turner Media, then came back and is now a returning member of the ISL’s Cali Condors. In Short, Natalie has a wealth of swim knowledge and experience to share.

