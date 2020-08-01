SwimSwam Podcast: Ben Gingher Talks Being on a Swim Team That Gets Cut… Twice

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Previously reported by Karl Ortegon.

Having to transfer schools because the swim team got cut is emotional and difficult; Ben Gingher is doing it for the second time in his NCAA career.

Gingher started his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan, initially making a verbal commitment in November 2016. After one full season at EMU, the program got cut, so he transferred to East Carolina, where he swam for two seasons until this past May when the school announced they were cutting the men’s and women’s teams.

Now, Gingher is heading to Youngstown State in Ohio with one final year of eligibility left.

RECENT EPISODES