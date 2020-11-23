SSPC: Andrew Wilson Talks Training, Racing, and Post-Tokyo Plans

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Andrew Wilson, one of America’s top breaststroker’s to talk about… well a lot of stuff. Wilson takes us through his COVID training when he swam in an 18-yard pool all the way up to the US Open, where he threw down a couple of races that put everyone on notice.

With Wilson’s rapid rise to US National Team member, I forget that he went to Emory and is very intelligent. He reminded me of this when he talks about his plans for this fall: going to Oxford for grad school with the idea of working in F1 in some capacity.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

