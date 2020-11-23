Daily Swim Coach Workout #285

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder Free/Back- under water swimming 3rd black fin/snorkel

1 x 50 :45 or 50, :55, 1:00

1 x 100 1:30, 1:40, 1:50 2:00

1 x 150 2:15, 2:25, 2:35, 2:45

1 x 200 3:00 3:20, 3:40. 4:00

2 x Single arm sequence 2nd round different stroke

6 x 25 on :35 Alt Rt.Lt – smooth and balanced

4 x 75 on 1:30 25 rt, lt, swim with balance

Fins & Paddles

400 Fins BC 3 5:30, B: 6:00, C: 6:30

4 x 100 Paddles and Fins Last 25 4th gear – 1:25, 1:30, 1:35

300 Fins BC 3 4:15, 5:00, 5:15

3 x 100 Paddles and Fins Last 50 4th – 1:25, 1:30, 1:35

200 Fins BC 3 2;50, 3:00, 3:10

2 x 100 Paddles and Fins Last 75 4th – 1:25, 1:30, 1:35

100 Fins BC 3 1:25, 1:30, 1:35

100 Paddles and Fins 4th Gear – Time it

200 scull choice

2 x Joe’s Speed Set Your Stroke -Goal =hold 200p

1 x 50 1:20 at 200p

1 x 50 1:10 at 200p

1 x 50 1:00 at 200p

1 x 50 :50 at 200p

1 x 50 :40 at 200p

1 x 50 at 200p

300 AE on 5:00



